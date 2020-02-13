 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

It’s official! Baltic Apprenticeships and RAW Digital Training take their relationship to the next level to combat North East digital skills and talent shortage

Details
Hits: 87
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

North East based @BalticTraining today (13 Feb) announced an official partnership with @RAWDigi tal Training after acquiring a 51% share in the business. A new partnership that promises to support more young people into tech and digital careers across the North East and beyond, whilst changing the way local business recruit and retain talent.

The North East is home to an IT, Tech and Digital sector which is truly thriving and the sector’s rapid rise should be a source of great pride for us all. However, it can only continue to thrive if it has a growing supply of young talent available for the new opportunities being developed. That is why it is so exciting to partner with RAW Digital Training to help achieve our vision and promises.” says Antony Hobbs, Managing Director at Baltic Apprenticeships.

Joanna Wake, Managing Director of RAW Digital Training goes on to add:

“The rapid growth of the tech sector means that we need a lot more people to be entering it in order to fill the talent pipeline, immediately. Our routeways educate and promote careers in tech to young people to dramatically increase the number and diversity of people entering tech careers. We’ve already had over 500 young people through our programme, now thousands more young people and businesses are going to benefit from it.

"Baltic always stood out as the absolute leaders in the tech apprentice field so this was an absolute no brainer to partner up. We’ve already experienced great outcomes working with Baltic and delivering bespoke programmes for employers with large intake needs, and now small businesses will now be able to use our joint offer for their talent needs too.”

The benefits of this new partnership include.

  • A report by Accenture estimated that if the digital skills gap is not closed, the UK economy could miss out on GDP growth totalling £141.5 billion. This partnership will allow Baltic and RAW to create bespoke programmes in rapid response to sector needs, and as a force to be reckoned with, they can combat North East skills shortages and contribute to the regions rapid growth
  • Utilising RAW’s fantastic digital skills programmes, they will enhance candidates skills, knowledge and soft skills ahead of them starting their apprenticeship and a career in tech
  • They’ll also attract a larger number of young people and a wider diversity of applicants, those who were not aware of the sector and opportunities, and candidates who previously considered a career in tech to be out of reach
  • And finally, they’ll create a greater impact on the local economy by more young people entering sustainable and progressive careers

Baltic Apprenticeships work many North East businesses including; ITC, Newcastle Building Society and ITPS. They support with a selection of digital skills including; first and second line technical support, software development, and digital marketing. Most recently Baltic have enhanced their offering by revamping some of their most popular level 4 programmes, whilst re-introducing some favourites, including Network Engineer Level 4.

RAW Digital Training grew notoriety for their digital skills training programmes for business, gaining many awards and national recognition for their innovation. RAW began diversifying into digital skills programmes for young people four years ago after spotting a gap in the market of tech routeways for young people.

Advertisement

The University of Law now ranked number one for law acceptances by UCAS
Sector News
The University of Law (ULaw) has announced a record number of undergra
Road Safety Talk Drives Home the Dangers
Sector News
Members of our emergency services recently visited @S_ERC for a demons
BBC Sport workshop is â€˜Olympicâ€™ success for Clarendon Sixth Form College
Sector News
Media production students at @ClarendonSixth work with @BBCSport depar

Throughout this partnership, both Baltic and RAW Digital are hoping to transform the way businesses recruit, change the way people learn and to positively shift the perception of apprenticeships.

You may also be interested in these articles:

The University of Law now ranked number one for law acceptances by UCAS
Sector News
The University of Law (ULaw) has announced a record number of undergra
Road Safety Talk Drives Home the Dangers
Sector News
Members of our emergency services recently visited @S_ERC for a demons
BBC Sport workshop is ‘Olympic’ success for Clarendon Sixth Form College
Sector News
Media production students at @ClarendonSixth work with @BBCSport depar
Apprentice impresses at regional finals
Sector News
Daniel Philips, a plumbing apprentice at @TamesideCollege, is one of t
Ten Teams Progress to the Final of the Country Range Student Chef Challenge 2019/2020
Sector News
The semi-finals for this year’s prestigious Country Range Student Ch
Digital skills day ‘takes off’ for computing students
Sector News
Computing students at @TamesideCollege took part in the Greater Manche
Capital City College Group #LookBeyond the traditional view of apprenticeships
Sector News
The annual National Apprenticeships Week #NAW2020 (a week-long celebra
Offering clearer choices for students
Sector News
Today’s Education in the Media looks at how we are moving to give s
New improved GCSEs
Sector News
Today the Guardian has published a piece discussing our new improved
Taking action to improve children’s social care
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/12/taking-action-to-improve-child
One of world's first online Masters in Machine Learning now open for enrolment
Sector News
Beginning on 14 September 2020, the degree is one of the first online
#EdTech event showcases how technology can aid effective teaching
Sector News
The College's Library Services team was on hand to discuss online read

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page