It’s official! Baltic Apprenticeships and RAW Digital Training take their relationship to the next level to combat North East digital skills and talent shortage

North East based @BalticTraining today (13 Feb) announced an official partnership with @RAWDigi tal Training after acquiring a 51% share in the business. A new partnership that promises to support more young people into tech and digital careers across the North East and beyond, whilst changing the way local business recruit and retain talent.

“The North East is home to an IT, Tech and Digital sector which is truly thriving and the sector’s rapid rise should be a source of great pride for us all. However, it can only continue to thrive if it has a growing supply of young talent available for the new opportunities being developed. That is why it is so exciting to partner with RAW Digital Training to help achieve our vision and promises.” says Antony Hobbs, Managing Director at Baltic Apprenticeships.

Joanna Wake, Managing Director of RAW Digital Training goes on to add:

“The rapid growth of the tech sector means that we need a lot more people to be entering it in order to fill the talent pipeline, immediately. Our routeways educate and promote careers in tech to young people to dramatically increase the number and diversity of people entering tech careers. We’ve already had over 500 young people through our programme, now thousands more young people and businesses are going to benefit from it.

"Baltic always stood out as the absolute leaders in the tech apprentice field so this was an absolute no brainer to partner up. We’ve already experienced great outcomes working with Baltic and delivering bespoke programmes for employers with large intake needs, and now small businesses will now be able to use our joint offer for their talent needs too.”

The benefits of this new partnership include.

A report by Accenture estimated that if the digital skills gap is not closed, the UK economy could miss out on GDP growth totalling £141.5 billion. This partnership will allow Baltic and RAW to create bespoke programmes in rapid response to sector needs, and as a force to be reckoned with, they can combat North East skills shortages and contribute to the regions rapid growth

Utilising RAW’s fantastic digital skills programmes, they will enhance candidates skills, knowledge and soft skills ahead of them starting their apprenticeship and a career in tech

They’ll also attract a larger number of young people and a wider diversity of applicants, those who were not aware of the sector and opportunities, and candidates who previously considered a career in tech to be out of reach

And finally, they’ll create a greater impact on the local economy by more young people entering sustainable and progressive careers

Baltic Apprenticeships work many North East businesses including; ITC, Newcastle Building Society and ITPS. They support with a selection of digital skills including; first and second line technical support, software development, and digital marketing. Most recently Baltic have enhanced their offering by revamping some of their most popular level 4 programmes, whilst re-introducing some favourites, including Network Engineer Level 4.

RAW Digital Training grew notoriety for their digital skills training programmes for business, gaining many awards and national recognition for their innovation. RAW began diversifying into digital skills programmes for young people four years ago after spotting a gap in the market of tech routeways for young people.

Throughout this partnership, both Baltic and RAW Digital are hoping to transform the way businesses recruit, change the way people learn and to positively shift the perception of apprenticeships.