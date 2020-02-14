 
SERC Foundation degree students help take hospitality to new heights

Details
Students on the Foundation Degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management picked up some in-house experience when they were part of the showcase team for the College’s Taking Hospitality to New Heights inaugural meeting. Working with students form a range of culinary courses, the Foundation Degree students ensured front of house was welcoming and efficient.

Paul Barr, Course Director of the Foundation Degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management with Specialisms, said, “This Foundation Degree is a recognised Higher Education qualification, allowing students to progress to selected BSc Hons degree courses or to obtain employment in the dynamic tourism, hospitality and/or events sectors.  

He added, “It offers a contemporary and engaging range of practical and academic study modules and provides students with the opportunity to select specialist pathways in hospitality, tourism or culinary arts alongside the core modules.  

“Our students come from a range of pathways including tourism and culinary, so this programme gives them a taste for other specialisms before progressing into industry or further studies.

“The students who come on this course hope to pursue a range of career pathways including hospitality, tourism and culinary so this programme, while giving them a taste for all areas, allows them to specialise in one specific area.”

