Shaping how CITB meets employers' training priorities

Come along to CITB roadshows in Spring
Construction employers are being invited to attend the latest roadshows to shape how CITB serves industry and meets employers' training priorities.
So far more than 900 people have registered to attend one of the 27 events taking place all over the country during March, April and May.
Based on early registration surveys, employers have chosen the topics most important to them and which will feature on every roadshow agenda:
- Grants and funding available for your business
- Apprenticeships
- CITB Levy 2021-23
- CITB update
- The Training Directory and Training Register
Feedback from the roadshows that took place last autumn informed the structure of the events, so there will more time to speak to CITB representatives and other local employers.
Mark Noonan, CITB Industry Relations Director, said:
“The roadshows are an important way for employers to discuss their skills needs and local training issues with us and among each other. I would strongly urge attendance, as the training market must deliver for industry at this critical time.”
The dates and venues are as follows:
- 18 March – London
- 24 March - Glasgow
- 25 March – Edinburgh
- 31 March – Durham
- 1 April – Leeds
- 2 April – Bolton
- 22 April – Maidstone
- 23 April – Newmarket
- 28 April – Castle Donington
- 29 April – Exeter
- 30 April – Southampton
- 5 May – Deganwy
- 6 May – Cardiff
- 7 May –- Swansea
- 12 May – Bath
- 13 May – Walsall
In addition, this year there will be some ‘roadshow lite’ events during April and May, but with more of a focus on local areas and issues:
- 15 April – Rotherham
- 22 April – Stoke-on-Trent
- 23 April – Hull
- 23 April – Penrith
- 29 April – Middlesbrough
- 29 April – Stratford-upon-Avon
- 5 May – Haydock
- 7 May – Milton Keynes
- 13 May – Chesterfield
- 14 May – Sleaford
- 20 May – Lancaster
To book your place at an employer roadshow please visit the registration website.
The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) works with industry and government to research the sector’s needs, fund training, improve standards and ensure the industry has the workforce it needs. It is paid for by a levy on the construction industry itself. CITB is a non-departmental body of the Department for Education. CITB provides 61% of its grant funding to SMEs, which equates to £69 million on skills during the past year.
Advertisement