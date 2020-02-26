Shaping how CITB meets employers' training priorities

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Come along to CITB roadshows in Spring

Construction employers are being invited to attend the latest roadshows to shape how CITB serves industry and meets employers' training priorities.

So far more than 900 people have registered to attend one of the 27 events taking place all over the country during March, April and May.

Based on early registration surveys, employers have chosen the topics most important to them and which will feature on every roadshow agenda:

Grants and funding available for your business

Apprenticeships

CITB Levy 2021-23

CITB update

The Training Directory and Training Register

Feedback from the roadshows that took place last autumn informed the structure of the events, so there will more time to speak to CITB representatives and other local employers.

Mark Noonan, CITB Industry Relations Director, said:

“The roadshows are an important way for employers to discuss their skills needs and local training issues with us and among each other. I would strongly urge attendance, as the training market must deliver for industry at this critical time.”

The dates and venues are as follows:

18 March – London

24 March - Glasgow

25 March – Edinburgh

31 March – Durham

1 April – Leeds

2 April – Bolton

22 April – Maidstone

23 April – Newmarket

28 April – Castle Donington

29 April – Exeter

30 April – Southampton

5 May – Deganwy

6 May – Cardiff

7 May –- Swansea

12 May – Bath

13 May – Walsall

In addition, this year there will be some ‘roadshow lite’ events during April and May, but with more of a focus on local areas and issues:

15 April – Rotherham

22 April – Stoke-on-Trent

23 April – Hull

23 April – Penrith

29 April – Middlesbrough

29 April – Stratford-upon-Avon

5 May – Haydock

7 May – Milton Keynes

13 May – Chesterfield

14 May – Sleaford

20 May – Lancaster

To book your place at an employer roadshow please visit the registration website.

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) works with industry and government to research the sector’s needs, fund training, improve standards and ensure the industry has the workforce it needs. It is paid for by a levy on the construction industry itself. CITB is a non-departmental body of the Department for Education. CITB provides 61% of its grant funding to SMEs, which equates to £69 million on skills during the past year.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Barbering students at @CAVC have been given mental health training in Sector News @barnsleycollege and @ArdaghGroup launch new Academy The new Ardagh Gr Sector News Fifteen @BarkingCollege 3D design and Art and Design students went to