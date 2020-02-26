 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Shaping how CITB meets employers' training priorities

Details
Hits: 83
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Come along to CITB roadshows in Spring

Construction employers are being invited to attend the latest roadshows to shape how CITB serves industry and meets employers' training priorities.

So far more than 900 people have registered to attend one of the 27 events taking place all over the country during March, April and May.

Based on early registration surveys, employers have chosen the topics most important to them and which will feature on every roadshow agenda:  

  • Grants and funding available for your business
  • Apprenticeships
  • CITB Levy 2021-23
  • CITB update
  • The Training Directory and Training Register

Feedback from the roadshows that took place last autumn informed the structure of the events, so there will more time to speak to CITB representatives and other local employers.

Mark Noonan, CITB Industry Relations Director, said:

“The roadshows are an important way for employers to discuss their skills needs and local training issues with us and among each other. I would strongly urge attendance, as the training market must deliver for industry at this critical time.”

The dates and venues are as follows:

  • 18 March – London
  • 24 March - Glasgow
  • 25 March – Edinburgh
  • 31 March – Durham
  • 1 April – Leeds
  • 2 April – Bolton
  • 22 April – Maidstone
  • 23 April – Newmarket
  • 28 April – Castle Donington
  • 29 April – Exeter
  • 30 April – Southampton
  • 5 May – Deganwy 
  • 6 May – Cardiff
  • 7 May –- Swansea
  • 12 May – Bath
  • 13 May – Walsall

In addition, this year there will be some ‘roadshow lite’ events during April and May, but with more of a focus on local areas and issues:

  • 15 April – Rotherham
  • 22 April – Stoke-on-Trent
  • 23 April – Hull
  • 23 April – Penrith
  • 29 April – Middlesbrough
  • 29 April – Stratford-upon-Avon
  • 5 May – Haydock
  • 7 May – Milton Keynes
  • 13 May – Chesterfield
  • 14 May – Sleaford
  • 20 May – Lancaster

To book your place at an employer roadshow please visit the registration website.

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) works with industry and government to research the sector’s needs, fund training, improve standards and ensure the industry has the workforce it needs. It is paid for by a levy on the construction industry itself. CITB is a non-departmental body of the Department for Education. CITB provides 61% of its grant funding to SMEs, which equates to £69 million on skills during the past year.

Advertisement

Cardiff and Vale College Barbering students get training in how to cut suicide risk as well as hair
Sector News
Barbering students at @CAVC have been given mental health training in
Barnsley College and Ardagh Group launch new Engineering and Manufacturing Academy
Sector News
@barnsleycollege and @ArdaghGroup launch new Academy The new Ardagh Gr
15 Barking & Dagenham College Students get work experience in Barcelona
Sector News
Fifteen @BarkingCollege 3D design and Art and Design students went to

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cardiff and Vale College Barbering students get training in how to cut suicide risk as well as hair
Sector News
Barbering students at @CAVC have been given mental health training in
Barnsley College and Ardagh Group launch new Engineering and Manufacturing Academy
Sector News
@barnsleycollege and @ArdaghGroup launch new Academy The new Ardagh Gr
15 Barking & Dagenham College Students get work experience in Barcelona
Sector News
Fifteen @BarkingCollege 3D design and Art and Design students went to
150 Westminster Kingsway students transform a community garden in the heart of London
Sector News
With Westminster Kingsway College’s help, a desolate patch of wastel
New Research Reveals How International Students’ Plans To Study Abroad Have Been Affected By The Coronavirus
Sector News
A new study by QS, publishers of the QS World University Rankings and
NEU welcomes improvements to teacher workload and pay
Sector News
The National Education Union @NEUnion has welcomed action by the @Nort
Designated Safeguarding Leads in schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/25/designated-safeguarding-leads-
Imperial College London rises in Stonewall Workplace Equality Index
Sector News
@ImperialCollege London has risen over 100 places in the @StonewallUK
As humanity’s relationship with #AI grows, experts call for protective framework
Sector News
Scientists have proposed a new international framework to keep ethics
NEU-commissioned research shows lack of trust in Baseline tests
Sector News
New research commissioned by the National Education and carried out by
Seven in ten workers are stuck in the wrong jobs as the UK chooses to boost fitness over careers
Sector News
Fears of being ‘past it’ holding Brits back from making career cha
HIT Training Features for Fourth Time in The Sunday Times’ ‘Top 100 Best Companies to Work For’
Sector News
@HITTraining rises up the list coming in at number 17, after featuring

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page