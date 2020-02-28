New leadership simulation launched in universities and business schools

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The ‘Kerovka’ simulation, created by Prendo Simulations in collaboration with Professors at Kellogg School of Management and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, is revolutionising business and management education by enabling students to learn by doing.

Currently being used in a number of the top business schools in the world, including Kellogg, Wharton, HEC Paris, and Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, the Kerovka simulation is the latest in Prendo’s educational simulations.

Covering key topics such as crisis management, managing trust and reputation, stakeholder management and responsible leadership, the Kerovka simulation enables students to actively take part during classes, significantly changing the way in which business students learn.

At Saïd Business School, the Kervoka simulation is being used in its MSc in Major Programme Management for a module on corporate diplomacy. The cohort is broken down into teams who, over a two-hour period, experience the challenges and dynamics of working with multiple internal and external stakeholders in a complex scenario. This is followed by a classroom debrief in which the outcomes are uncovered and explained. The process gives participants an engaging, emotional and therefore memorable experience.

Alastair Giffin, Director of Prendo Simulations, says:

“The Kerovka simulation challenges participants to manage a crisis under time pressure, by engaging stakeholders, building trust and managing reputation. With radical innovations happening in many other industries, Prendo’s mission is to provide real innovations, like the Kerovka simulation, to the leadership education industry, an industry that is still primarily using centuries old teaching methods.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News The Open Universityâ€™s Open Justice Centre has become the first unive Sector News Today, Friday 28 February, the department has made new announcements Sector News John Rich and Riley Coleman graduated from their Professional Cookery