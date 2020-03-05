 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Essex Chief Constable attends free teacher CPD conference to address online safety in UK schools and threats of County Lines

Details
Hits: 69
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
BESA logo

 

Essex  Chief Constable @BJH251 @EssexPoliceUK attends free teacher CPD conference to expose the increasing threats of #CountyLines issues and online safety in UK schools @besatweet

 

 

Safeguarding children in schools has never been so important or challenging. Our children deserve to be educated in an encouraging environment, that promotes social and creative learning. With schools being 100% responsible for children, while in their care, former presenter and newsreader for the Sky Sharon Doughty, is working alongside Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington to give children ‘the power to speak up’ Sharon and the chief will be showcasing their DotCom initiative at Friday’s LearnED Roadshow in Chelmsford.

 

LearnED is an educational technology conference designed to make a positive impact for schools, led by the British Educational Suppliers Association, (BESA), in conjunction with the Department for Education (DfE). The roadshow provides practical hands-on guidance and best practice support on how education technology can be used to improve outcomes, increase efficiencies and reduce teacher workload in schools, as defined in the Department for Education’s EdTech strategy.

Chelmsford City has been specially selected as the venue for Friday’s event which is set to host over 120 local teachers. The event on Friday 6th March also features a demonstration classroom, which will allow teachers to view inspiring lessons using a variety of technology.

Other inspiring speakers offer Chelmsford locals in the teaching profession the opportunity to hear from fellow headteachers and SLTs about the products and services that have made a positive impact in their own schools.

C. Crowther, a Digital Lead, explains the benefits of LearnEd.

‘’The show helped to reignite my passion for using technology to support teaching and learning and left me with practical advice to support my work back at school’’

Teachers in the Chelmsford area are being offered free places to attend along with travel bursaries of up to £30 in recognition of the financial constraints currently faced by many schools. 

 

Advertisement

Supporting students with their mental health
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/05/supporting-students-with-their
We want you! Calling all construction trainees for SkillBuild 2020
Sector News
@CITB_UK want you! Calling all construction trainees for #SkillBuild20
Lifetime Training Wins Two Categories at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards 2020
Sector News
@Lifetime_UK has been awarded Apprenticeship Provider of the Year for

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Devon College wins national apprenticeship award
Sector News
On 3rd March 2020, @sdcollege was nationally recognised for its Outsta
#ERSAAwards20 entries are now open
Sector News
Today marks the official opening of the eighth annual @ersa_news Emplo
Llwyddiant Olympiad Bioleg i fyfyrwyr
Sector News
Roedd grŵp o fyfyrwyr Safon UG o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cymryd rha
Biology Olympiad success for students
Sector News
A group of AS students from Gower College Swansea took part in the rec
Supporting students with their mental health
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/05/supporting-students-with-their
We want you! Calling all construction trainees for SkillBuild 2020
Sector News
@CITB_UK want you! Calling all construction trainees for #SkillBuild20
Lifetime Training Wins Two Categories at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards 2020
Sector News
@Lifetime_UK has been awarded Apprenticeship Provider of the Year for
Disneyland showcase for Staffordshire pupils
Sector News
Pupils from @thehartschool, Rugeley, are to perform a circus-themed sh
College Launches New Podcast “SERC Connect
Sector News
The resources, support and industry information in South Eastern Regio
Excelsior Academy pupils impress HRH The Duke of Kent with project showcase exhibition
Sector News
#EducationChallenge @ExcelsiorAcad pupils impress @ukEdge Foundation R
City of Liverpool College Crowned Country Range Student Chef Challenge 2019/2020 Winners
Sector News
A trio of talented chefs from the @COLCollege came out on top in the t
Basingstoke College of Technology encourages women to study engineering
Sector News
This week, in conjunction with #InternationalWomensDay @BCoT invited f

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis - updated event, Effective Session Observations (OTLA) 6 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 8 minutes ago

Effective Session Observations (OTLA)

Ofsted’s new Education Inspection Framework puts the focus of inspection back to where it should be – the Quality of Education. It retains Ofsted’s...

  • Wednesday, 13 May 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
Lifetime Training
Lifetime Training has published a new article: Lifetime Training Wins Two Categories at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards 2020 22 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page