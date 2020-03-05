Essex Chief Constable attends free teacher CPD conference to address online safety in UK schools and threats of County Lines

Essex Chief Constable @BJH251 @EssexPoliceUK attends free teacher CPD conference to expose the increasing threats of #CountyLines issues and online safety in UK schools @besatweet

Safeguarding children in schools has never been so important or challenging. Our children deserve to be educated in an encouraging environment, that promotes social and creative learning. With schools being 100% responsible for children, while in their care, former presenter and newsreader for the Sky Sharon Doughty, is working alongside Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington to give children ‘the power to speak up’ Sharon and the chief will be showcasing their DotCom initiative at Friday’s LearnED Roadshow in Chelmsford.

LearnED is an educational technology conference designed to make a positive impact for schools, led by the British Educational Suppliers Association, (BESA), in conjunction with the Department for Education (DfE). The roadshow provides practical hands-on guidance and best practice support on how education technology can be used to improve outcomes, increase efficiencies and reduce teacher workload in schools, as defined in the Department for Education’s EdTech strategy.

Chelmsford City has been specially selected as the venue for Friday’s event which is set to host over 120 local teachers. The event on Friday 6th March also features a demonstration classroom, which will allow teachers to view inspiring lessons using a variety of technology.

Other inspiring speakers offer Chelmsford locals in the teaching profession the opportunity to hear from fellow headteachers and SLTs about the products and services that have made a positive impact in their own schools.

C. Crowther, a Digital Lead, explains the benefits of LearnEd.

‘’The show helped to reignite my passion for using technology to support teaching and learning and left me with practical advice to support my work back at school’’

Teachers in the Chelmsford area are being offered free places to attend along with travel bursaries of up to £30 in recognition of the financial constraints currently faced by many schools.

