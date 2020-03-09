Burton and South Derbyshire College Students explore HMS Prince of Wales

Public Services students from Burton and South Derbyshire College @BSDCofficial recently had the exciting opportunity to explore @HMSPWLS whilst it was docked in Liverpool.

During the trip, students were able to learn more about careers in the Royal Navy while being given a tour around one of the most powerful surface warships ever constructed in the UK.

The flight deck on HMS Prince of Wales is 70 metres wide and 280 metres long - enough space for three football pitches - and she holds 45 days’ worth of food in stores. There is a maximum crew complement of around 700, increasing to around 1,600 with aircraft on-board. The awe-inspiring ship also has the capacity to embark 36 F-35B and four Merlin Helicopters.

Students were given a tour of the flight deck and aircraft hangar, while also having the chance to attend a careers event hosted by the Ministry of Defence forces and companies who work alongside the Royal Navy. There were a range of activities to get involved in during the day, including a flight simulator and virtual reality training.

The trip was arranged as part of the College’s industry partnerships with the Armed Services. Public Services courses give students the skills and qualities needed to be an effective member of the protective services, including the police, fire, ambulance, prison and military services. The College’s partnerships with local services ensure students are gaining real world experience that will be required for success in their future careers.

Rob Stevenson, Public Services Lecturer said: “The trip was a fantastic opportunity for students to explore one of the most powerful surface warships ever constructed in the UK. It was a chance for students to see first-hand the size and scale of the ship, as well as exploring the vast array of roles available on-board the HMS Prince of Wales.”

