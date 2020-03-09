 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Burton and South Derbyshire College Students explore HMS Prince of Wales

Details
Hits: 85
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Public Services students from Burton and South Derbyshire College @BSDCofficial recently had the exciting opportunity to explore @HMSPWLS whilst it was docked in Liverpool.

During the trip, students were able to learn more about careers in the Royal Navy while being given a tour around one of the most powerful surface warships ever constructed in the UK.

The flight deck on HMS Prince of Wales is 70 metres wide and 280 metres long - enough space for three football pitches - and she holds 45 days’ worth of food in stores. There is a maximum crew complement of around 700, increasing to around 1,600 with aircraft on-board. The awe-inspiring ship also has the capacity to embark 36 F-35B and four Merlin Helicopters.

Students were given a tour of the flight deck and aircraft hangar, while also having the chance to attend a careers event hosted by the Ministry of Defence forces and companies who work alongside the Royal Navy. There were a range of activities to get involved in during the day, including a flight simulator and virtual reality training.

The trip was arranged as part of the College’s industry partnerships with the Armed Services. Public Services courses give students the skills and qualities needed to be an effective member of the protective services, including the police, fire, ambulance, prison and military services. The College’s partnerships with local services ensure students are gaining real world experience that will be required for success in their future careers.

Rob Stevenson, Public Services Lecturer said: “The trip was a fantastic opportunity for students to explore one of the most powerful surface warships ever constructed in the UK. It was a chance for students to see first-hand the size and scale of the ship, as well as exploring the vast array of roles available on-board the HMS Prince of Wales.”

Advertisement

Cadent launches its first NEET scheme
Sector News
The UK's biggest gas network @CadentGasLtd is giving people not in edu
South Eastern Regional College Achieves Calorie Wise Gold Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC has achieved a Calorie Wise Gold
Burton and South Derbyshire College students gain â€˜essentialâ€™ overview of aromatherapy
Sector News
Eve Taylor OBE, founder of aromatherapy skincare company, Eve Taylor r

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cadent launches its first NEET scheme
Sector News
The UK's biggest gas network @CadentGasLtd is giving people not in edu
South Eastern Regional College Achieves Calorie Wise Gold Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC has achieved a Calorie Wise Gold
Burton and South Derbyshire College students gain ‘essential’ overview of aromatherapy
Sector News
Eve Taylor OBE, founder of aromatherapy skincare company, Eve Taylor r
Burton and South Derbyshire College football team scores new kit with support of local gym
Sector News
Burton and South Derbyshire College’s @BSDCofficial football team ha
Prestigious new East London Institute of Technology (IoT) that will upskill local people for high-level jobs is a step closer to opening in Dagenham
Sector News
The East London Institute of Technology is now official as @EducationG
Westminster Kingsway College staff and students meet the PM at 10 Downing Street, for International Women's Day
Sector News
@WestKing staff and students meet @BorisJohnson at @10DowningStreet fo
Time is running out to save #Erasmus+
Sector News
Losing study abroad scheme would blow a hole in UK economic prospects
Power women descend on Number 10 for International Women’s Day
Sector News
Power women descend on @10DowningStreet for International Women’s Da
Promote-ed.co.uk launches ‘A Vibrant Skills Market’ – Solutions for Government and Regulators
Sector News
@Promote_Ed launch their first report: 'Vibrant Skills Market – Sol
Science Minister Amanda Solloway unveils almost £3 million new fund for visionary, entrepreneurial female innovators
Sector News
British Science Week #BSW20 #IWD20 - Women leading the way in breaking
FutureLearn Campus launched to mobilise partners towards digitised future of education
Sector News
FutureLearn.com, the leading social learning platform, is announcing t
How to empower women entrepreneurs to grow Africa
Sector News
#IWD20 - This International Women’s Day, women in Africa have a lot

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Finbar Lillis
Finbar Lillis commented on Why referring to “Fake” Apprenticeships is damaging to social mobility! 2 minutes ago

Thank you Lucy Hunte for taking the time to unravel and rebut that ‘Fake Apprenticeships’ piece...

Cadent
Cadent has published a new article: Cadent launches its first NEET scheme 6 minutes ago
Finbar Lillis
Finbar Lillis commented on Why referring to “Fake” Apprenticeships is damaging to social mobility! 12 minutes ago

Thank you Lucy Hunte for taking the time to unravel and rebut that ‘Fake Apprenticeships’ piece...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page