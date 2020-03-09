 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

#Coronavirus - Government suspends ‘break in learning’ rule for #apprentices affected

Details
Hits: 155

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Coronavirus

@AELPUK - The Association of Employment and Learning Providers  has welcomed as an important first step an announcement from the Department for Education that apprentices, who are ready for assessment but cannot be assessed due to assessor illness or #Covid-19 related measures, will be allowed to have a break in learning (BIL).

The current government funding rules for permitting a break in learning without the apprenticeship training provider incurring a serious financial penalty are very tight and therefore this measure will help to alleviate the difficulties that the spread of the Coronavirus is already causing in respect of providers, end point assessment organisations (EPAOs), apprentice employers and apprentices themselves.

However while the DfE announcement (see below) is welcome, AELP firmly believes that we need more action and urgently as providers report that the spread of the virus is starting to bite already.   

AELP chief executive Mark Dawe said:

“AELP is in constant contact with senior DfE officials over the impacts which the spread of the virus is having.  These can be categorised as immediate and medium to longer term if the situation continues to get worse.

“We welcome the prompt change to the break in learning rule, but it’s vital for the DfE to recognise and respond to the fact that in asking individual training providers and EPAOs to request exceptional treatment by learner is unrealistic.  The system simply couldn’t cope with the volume and therefore we need a change to a rule which will apply to everyone.

 “As well as breaks in learning, AELP will be asking the DfE to look at possible impact in relation to face-to face-delivery and assessment, time limits on EPA and rules around payments up to gateway and completion.  Measuring success in the future, which affects the funding and official registration of apprenticeship training providers, will need to allow for these circumstances.  

“The government must address the wider issue of apprenticeship contract payments to providers and the need for a coherent approach to all further education and skills providers (funded by grant or by contract) to ensure they survive what is likely to be a period of falling attendance and falling recruitment across all streams of funding whether it’s apprenticeships, adult education, study programmes, traineeships etc.”

The Department of Education has issued the latest advice pertaining to apprenticeship training providers and EPAOs:

In order to support the sector during any disruption which may be experienced due to Covid-19 these are the initial recommendations from the Department for Education: 

Advertisement

DBC Training win the prestigious â€˜Business and Administration Apprenticeship Provider of the Yearâ€™ Award at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards, For the second time in 3 years.
Sector News
Midlands based provider Derby Business College who trade as DBC Traini
A world leading technical education system can only be achieved by continuing to attract great teachers to the FE sector
Sector News
Applications for Round 3 of the @EducationGovUK's Taking Teaching Furt
ETF becomes Armed Forces Covenant signatory
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation has become a signatory of the #ArmedForces Covenant. I

1. Apprentices who are ready for assessment – i.e. who reach gateway and cannot be assessed due to assessor illness or Covid-19 related measures, will be allowed to have a break in learning. This should protect funding and completion of apprenticeships and should be reflected in the July completion rules.  The normal breaks in learning process should be followed and therefore we only need notifying once a break in learning has exceeded 4 weeks.  A break in learning must occur before the learner is recorded as completed.  Apprentices can go on a break in learning between completing the learning activity (learning actual end date) and the assessment, but there would be no requirement to record in this in the ILR as it will not have an effect on funding.

2. Apprentices who experience gaps in training due to Covid-19 related illness in the workplace or off the job can classify this period as a break in learning.  The normal breaks in learning process should be followed and therefore we only need notifying once a break in learning has exceeded 4 weeks.

 3. Usually breaks in learning are only permitted where they are learner driven, however we are aware that there may be occasion where an employer who is following government advice may take action that results in an apprenticeship have to be paused.  In these occasions a break in learning can be used where there will be a break of longer than 4 weeks. The normal breaks in learning process should be followed.

 4. In order to maintain the integrity of high quality assessment of apprenticeships we are going to monitor the situation and will issue further advice and modifications relating to specific assessment methods if necessary.

5. We advise adhering to the current escalation process of raising EPA (end-point assessment) issues through EQAPs (external quality assurance providers) in the first instance.

There is a need for everyone (employer, provider, EPAO, Apprentice) to take a reasonable and balanced approach in these situations and to recognise that the health and wellbeing of individuals is a higher priority than performance measures.

We know that good communications between each of these parties is important to the successful delivery of EPA anyway. So, in these circumstances that communication becomes even more important.

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) will shortly be publishing guidance for this area in response to potential disruption from Covid-19.

You may also be interested in these articles:

DBC Training win the prestigious ‘Business and Administration Apprenticeship Provider of the Year’ Award at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards, For the second time in 3 years.
Sector News
Midlands based provider Derby Business College who trade as DBC Traini
A world leading technical education system can only be achieved by continuing to attract great teachers to the FE sector
Sector News
Applications for Round 3 of the @EducationGovUK's Taking Teaching Furt
ETF becomes Armed Forces Covenant signatory
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation has become a signatory of the #ArmedForces Covenant. I
Musicians Hit the Right Notes at Intercampus Music Competition
Sector News
It’s not every day you get to watch and listen to aspiring musicians
Yorkshire & Humber Students Celebrate Top Engineering Scholarships
Sector News
Eleven students from Yorkshire and Humber have received prestigious ci
Five tips on how to survive coronavirus anxiety
Sector News
COVID-19—known to most as #coronavirus — looms large in the news r
Derby College Group Positive Behaviours for the Workplace Pilot Programme Hailed Success
Sector News
The first group of students at @DerbyCollege Group have graduated from
We weren’t prepared for coronavirus - But it’s not too late to act
Sector News
Last fall, sixteen leaders from governments, businesses and internatio
Leigh College unveils plans for a Digital Skills Academy
Sector News
@LeighCollege is delighted to announce a brand new Digital Skills Acad
Cadent launches its first NEET scheme
Sector News
The UK's biggest gas network @CadentGasLtd is giving people not in edu
South Eastern Regional College Achieves Calorie Wise Gold Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC has achieved a Calorie Wise Gold
Burton and South Derbyshire College students gain ‘essential’ overview of aromatherapy
Sector News
Eve Taylor OBE, founder of aromatherapy skincare company, Eve Taylor r

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page