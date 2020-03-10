South Eastern Regional College Host Motor Vehicle Industry Superstar

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC recently had a visit from Brandon Steckler from WORLDPAC, the United States based automotive parts and equipment distributer.

Brandon flew in to deliver some motor vehicle upskilling across the UK and Ireland with SERC hosting the only Northern Ireland event.

Alan Kerr Lecturer in Motor Vehicle Maintenance at SERC spoke about the significance of Brandon’s visit. “Brandon is a superstar in the automotive world, to have him here talking about his field of expertise was a fantastic experience not only for the College but the local industry.”

He added, “The session drew people from all over the Island of Ireland, people came from as far as Donegal, Dublin, Cavan and Coleraine indicating much interest Brandon’s visit. Participants were some of the most influential people in the automotive industry and they were blown away by Brandon’s teachings.”

Speaking on how he managed to get Brandon over to the College he said, “Last year Brandon did a tour of mainland Britain but didn’t make it here. When Ryan Colley from Elite Diagnostic Solutions said there was going to be another tour, I had to convince him to bring the tour over here. Thankfully SERC were able to host the event which was a big coup for the College considering the magnitude of some of the other institutions he’s delivered training to on these tours: Bosch Training Centre, ADS Automotive and Tech Topics institutions are major names in the industry who all hosted Brandon.”

SERC partnered with Elite Diagnostic Solutions in order to host this event. Brandon delivered training on pressure transducer equipment. The goal was for someone with lab scope or engine mechanical operation knowledge, to gain the ability to capture pressure waveforms and be able to use the information to make diagnostic decisions.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @NEOMAbs launches the first international network of incubators In lin Sector News Yn ddiweddar clywodd grÅµp o ddysgwyr Hanes U2 dystiolaeth gan oroeswr Sector News A group of A2 History learners recently heard testimony from Holocaust