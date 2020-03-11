 
Barnsley College offering free intensive English and maths courses over Easter

#FullyFunctional - Upgrade your English and maths skills for FREE over Easter

@BarnsleyCollege is offering free intensive English and maths courses over Easter for anyone wanting to improve their reading, writing and numeracy skills or those for whom English is a second language.

The free Functional Skills courses are offered to anyone aged 19 and over to develop essential skills and knowledge in a range of topics including spelling, form filling, note writing, interpreting numbers and dealing with money.

These courses will help participants to operate confidently in everyday life and at work whilst gaining confidence in their reading, writing, speaking and numeracy skills.

These intensive courses will start on Monday 6 April and run until Friday 17 April. Study will take place over four sessions running from 9.00am to 1.00pm so participants can attend College on days suitable for them, providing the option to fit in studying around their work pattern or family commitments.

Courses are suitable for anyone wanting to gain an English and maths qualification and attendees will undertake an initial assessment beforehand to determine the level on which they should start the course. Participants that complete their Level 2 Functional Skills in English and maths can then progress on to GCSE English and maths at the College.

Andra Ghencea, Head of Department for English and maths said: “These courses provide an excellent opportunity for anyone wanting to improve their skills regardless of any qualifications they may or may not have. It will help prepare them for their next step whether that be career progression, further study, making everyday life a bit easier or helping their child with homework.”

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page