Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa discusses educational reforms and opportunities

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Representatives from The University of Law (ULaw) and the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) met with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, His Excellency Mahinda Rajapaksa, earlier this month to discuss educational reforms and opportunities within the country.

The ULaw and UPES delegation in Colombo was led by ULaw Vice Chancellor and CEO Professor Andrea Nollent, Global University Systems CEO (Asia-Pacific) and UPES Chairman Sharad Mehra, ULaw Pro Vice Chancellor for International Development Vassilis Konstantinou, and ULaw Director of International Partnerships and Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor for International Development Tatiana Rizopoulou.

ULaw and UPES’ delegation was hosted in Sri Lanka by Prime Minister H.E. Mahinda Rajapaksa, where they held talks with the Prime Minister, Minister of Higher Education Hon. Bandula Gunawardena and Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor Sampath Amaratunga.

ULaw and UPES were granted an audience to meet the Sri Lankan Prime Minister and senior government officials to present the universities’ endeavours and discuss their global activities.

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice Chancellor and CEO of ULaw, said: “The meeting was an excellent opportunity for ULaw to showcase the work it does to the Sri Lankan government’s top officials and His Excellency Mahinda Rajapaksa himself.”

Sharad Mehra, GUS CEO (Asia-Pacific) and UPES Chairman, said: “We at UPES and Global University Systems are honoured to have been granted an audience with the Sri Lankan government and the Prime Minister to discuss the work our institution does.

“We look forward to exploring future opportunities for collaboration in the country with institutions as well as the government.”

Whilst in Sri Lanka, a meet and greet session was also organised for the ULaw and UPES delegations with alumni and prospective students in attendance.

Vassilis Konstantinou, Pro Vice Chancellor for International Development at ULaw, said: “This is an exciting time for our institution. The conversation with the Sri Lankan government is evidence of our global ambitions and our commitment to delivering world-class education to students around the world.”

Additionally, the ULaw and UPES delegation also attended meetings with representatives from the British Council in Colombo and a range of other potential academic partners.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News According to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation @RECmembers Sector News Funding for the governmentâ€™s early years entitlements will continue Sector News Huge number of malware, phishing and spam attacks designed to steal co