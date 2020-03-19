Students Celebrate their Driving to Success at South Eastern Regional College

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Students from @S_ERC’s Downpatrick Campus were presented with certificates following successful completing of the Driving to Success programme 19/20.

Driving to Success is delivered by SERC in conjunction with the Downpatrick Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership and funded by the Department for Communities. All participants are residents of the Downpatrick Neighbourhood Renewal area.

Tatiana Seed, Project Officer, Driving to Success at SERC said, “This local project aims to engage with people from the Downpatrick Neighbourhood Renewal Area in Downpatrick to equip them with practical skills and knowledge to improve their employability

She added, “We are delighted that this year 26 students have achieved nationally recognised qualifications in Health and Social Care, Hospitality and Customer Services, Personal Development and IT through SERC. In addition, the programme has provided free driving lessons and an opportunity for students to take their driving theory and practical test to obtain a full driving licence. This alone can make a huge difference to participants self-confidence and independence as they go about their daily lives and greatly improves their employment opportunities.

She continued, “Since 2012, over 240 participants have completed Driving to Success. Many students tell us that participation on the programme has helped them build their confidence, boost their self-esteem and motivation alongside the new relevant and practical skills. Following completion of the course many feel they have the confidence to continue their education at SERC.

Raphael Crummy, Development Manager, Department for Communities said, “Community projects like Driving to Success engage with people in their local area and support them to make a difference for themselves and to transform their community. Driving to Success instils a sense of pride in individuals and their communities which helps make communities stronger.”

Connor Beament, who successfully completed the programme this year, spoke at the event. He said, “Before Driving to Success I was unemployed. I have now secured employment locally in Dakota Bobs as a waiter and am in training to be a supervisor I am also thinking about returning to the College to do an IT course. There is a lot of support available to get you back into education or apply for jobs. I would encourage anyone in the area to think about the Driving to Success programme. It has given me a real boost and I have passed my driving test too.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News #UKlockdown - #DigitalSkills, #MentalHealth, #Autism - Innovative #Onl Sector News #UKlockdown - Government funded website and app School Toolkit to keep Sector News #StaySafeStayHome - Students to Combat #COVID19 With Work From Home #S