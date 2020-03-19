 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Students Celebrate their Driving to Success at South Eastern Regional College

Details
Hits: 129
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Students from @S_ERC’s Downpatrick Campus were presented with certificates following successful completing of the Driving to Success programme 19/20. 

Driving to Success is delivered by SERC in conjunction with the Downpatrick Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership and funded by the Department for Communities. All participants are residents of the Downpatrick Neighbourhood Renewal area. 

Tatiana Seed, Project Officer, Driving to Success at SERC said, “This local project aims to engage with people from the Downpatrick Neighbourhood Renewal Area in Downpatrick to equip them with practical skills and knowledge to improve their employability 

She added, “We are delighted that this year 26 students have achieved nationally recognised qualifications in Health and Social Care, Hospitality and Customer Services, Personal Development and IT through SERC.   In addition, the programme has provided free driving lessons and an opportunity for students to take their driving theory and practical test to obtain a full driving licence.   This alone can make a huge difference to participants self-confidence and independence as they go about their daily lives and greatly improves their employment opportunities.  

She continued, “Since 2012, over 240 participants have completed Driving to Success. Many students tell us that participation on the programme has helped them build their confidence, boost their self-esteem and motivation alongside the new relevant and practical skills.   Following completion of the course many feel they have the confidence to continue their education at SERC.   

Raphael Crummy, Development Manager, Department for Communities said, “Community projects like Driving to Success engage with people in their local area and support them to make a difference for themselves and to transform their community.  Driving to Success instils a sense of pride in individuals and their communities which helps make communities stronger.” 

Connor Beament, who successfully completed the programme this year, spoke at the event.  He said, “Before Driving to Success I was unemployed.   I have now secured employment locally in Dakota Bobs as a waiter and am in training to be a supervisor   I am also thinking about returning to the College to do an IT course.    There is a lot of support available to get you back into education or apply for jobs.  I would encourage anyone in the area to think about the Driving to Success programme.   It has given me a real boost and I have passed my driving test too.” 

Advertisement

As businesses send staff home why not take the time to study?
Sector News
#UKlockdown - #DigitalSkills, #MentalHealth, #Autism - Innovative #Onl
Government funded website and app School Toolkit to keep parents and carers up to date as schools prepare for home working
Sector News
#UKlockdown - Government funded website and app School Toolkit to keep
A Work-From-Home Challenge - Students to Combat COVID-19
Sector News
#StaySafeStayHome - Students to Combat #COVID19 With Work From Home #S

You may also be interested in these articles:

As businesses send staff home why not take the time to study?
Sector News
#UKlockdown - #DigitalSkills, #MentalHealth, #Autism - Innovative #Onl
Government funded website and app School Toolkit to keep parents and carers up to date as schools prepare for home working
Sector News
#UKlockdown - Government funded website and app School Toolkit to keep
Keighley College student steams ahead with STEM
Sector News
A @KeighleyCollege student is having her work published in an official
Training without Travel...
Sector News
The apparently inevitable spread of the #Coronavirus means that soon t
Schools, colleges and early years settings to shut their gates on Friday afternoon
Sector News
Schools will close from Monday, except for children of key workers and
A Work-From-Home Challenge - Students to Combat COVID-19
Sector News
#StaySafeStayHome - Students to Combat #COVID19 With Work From Home #S
Coleg Cambria students mean business at national contest for mental health awareness
Sector News
@ColegCambria students showed they mean business in a national contest
Employers inspire young minds by donating industry equipment for construction learners
Sector News
With 168,500 construction job opportunities being created by 2023, Wal
Free remote phone service to all UK schools and colleges to support their communication challenges during #CoronavirusOutbreak
Sector News
@CircleloopHQ, the cloud-based phone system for business, today announ
Seetec Pluss Shine A Light On Disability Employment With Dedicated Conference
Sector News
A disability conference organised by a leading provider of employabili
REC welcomes delay to IR35 tax changes, but warns more needs to be done to support businesses and workers through the COVID-19 crisis
Sector News
REC welcomes delay to IR35 tax changes, but warns more needs to be don
Helping Your Students Manage Anxiety Over the Coronavirus Outbreak
Sector News
Many teenagers are experiencing anxiety about getting and passing on t

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page