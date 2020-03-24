 
FE #FoodbankFriday - Community spirit shining bright at London South East Colleges

Students and staff at @LSEColleges have come together to support the community at this difficult time by donating much needed food items to local foodbanks.

Last week the College launched its ‘FE Foodbank Friday’ and staff at campuses in Bromley, Bexley and Greenwich were asked to bring in any spare provisions. This was followed up today with the College’s BR6 restaurant donating a further three trolley-loads of food from its dry stores.

The food is now being delivered to foodbanks across the region, where it is desperately needed.

Leading the initiative, Dr Sam Parrett OBE, CEO of London & South East Education Group, says:

“We are living in extraordinary and difficult times and never before has it been more important to help one another. Good can come out of every crisis and that is certainly what we have seen today."

“Our staff and students continue to demonstrate their generosity and community spirit despite facing their own personal challenges, which is wonderful. I thank them all and want us to continue pulling together to support one another and trying to make other people’s lives that bit easier. 

I am proud to be part of a group of colleagues who, even in the toughest of times, can find time to support others. This is what being a social enterprise is all about and I call on other organisations to follow our lead."

Food donations are being welcomed by foodbanks across the region. To find your local foodbank, contact the Trussell Trust.

