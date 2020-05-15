 
LGA RESPONDS TO NSPCC WARNING ON UNREPORTED CHILD ABUSE

Details
Responding to the NSPCC survey on concerns about unreported child abuse during the coronavirus crisis, Cllr Judith Blake, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, said:

“Councils are very concerned about falling referrals to children’s social care. They are working with their partners and communities to try to identify children who may be at risk and putting in place plans to ensure that if referrals spike when children return to school, they are able to ensure children and families get the right help quickly.

“It is vital that councils receive the funding they need to support children, young people and families both during the current phase of the crisis, and through the recovery period, and that communities know how to spot signs of risk and how to report them.

“The impact of the pandemic on some children will be far-reaching, and it will be essential that the right services are there to support them.”

Student chef Benji is cooking up a treat for the NHS!
Sector News
â€œItâ€™s been really busy. Weâ€™re in week 8 and so far weâ€™re comin
WINNING EMPLOYEE â€˜HEARTS AND MINDSâ€™ ESSENTIAL FOR SAFE RETURN TO WORK, ADVISES BUREAU VERITAS
Sector News
As the UK government unveils new guidelines for making workplaces â€˜C
Garden makeovers by Havering College students working at home
Sector News
Nothing can stop @HaveringCollege students! Coronavirus and the closur

