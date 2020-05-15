Prospective Students Urged to focus on their Future

Open invitation to @S_ERC’s Virtual Full-Time Open Days

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is online and open for business and that includes welcoming hundreds of prospective students and their parents to their virtual open days full-time courses starting in September at Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards campuses. Open days will take the format of webinars from 10am - 4pm, on Wednesday 27 May until Thursday 4 June, with dedicated teams online ready to meet those progressing to Higher Education, Further Education, Apprenticeships and Training programmes.

Potential students should register to attend online webinars by visiting www.serc.ac.uk; on the day, they will meet course teams, hear about the specific courses, and have the opportunity to take part in private live chats with lecturing staff.

Mollie Richardson, SERC Student Governor, who is studying Level 3 Media said,

“It’s time for students to focus on their future. The past few weeks have been challenging, but here at SERC the support from everyone has been fantastic, from ensuring our courses are running to timetable online, to finding new and creative ways to deliver classes to ensure learning and assessment continues.”

She added, “I know when I first moved on to SERC it seemed like a big step but the lecturers, support staff and the other students made the transition really easy and I soon felt I belonged here. There’s a really friendly atmosphere and a sense of being part of a team - that helped me set and achieve personal and academic goals. Like me, it’s time for you to focus on your future and I hope to meet you very soon."

SERC’s in-house Careers team will be available for students who are undecided about what direction is right for them or unsure about what courses to consider and the College’s Student Finance, Learning Support, and the Students’ Union will all have a presence at the virtual open days to provide information and support.

SERC offers courses from Level 1 through to Level 6 covering subjects from health and social care to animal care, applied science to manufacturing engineering, public services to food and beverage service, IT to music technology.

As well as showcasing the opportunities offered by the College, leading to many career possibilities, the virtual open days will allow prospective students learn why they could be #BetterOffAtSERC as the College remains #OnlineAndOpenForBusiness.

