 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Prospective Students Urged to focus on their Future

Details
Hits: 139
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Open invitation to @S_ERC’s Virtual Full-Time Open Days 

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is online and open for business and that includes welcoming hundreds of prospective students and their parents to their virtual open days full-time courses starting in September at Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards campuses. Open days will take the format of webinars from 10am - 4pm, on Wednesday 27 May until Thursday 4 June, with dedicated teams online ready to meet those progressing to Higher Education, Further Education, Apprenticeships and Training programmes.

Potential students should register to attend online webinars by visiting  www.serc.ac.uk; on the day, they will meet course teams, hear about the specific courses, and have the opportunity to take part in private live chats with lecturing staff.

Open Day PR FE

Mollie Richardson, SERC Student Governor, who is studying Level 3 Media said,

“It’s time for students to focus on their future. The past few weeks have been challenging, but here at SERC the support from everyone has been fantastic, from ensuring our courses are running to timetable online, to finding new and creative ways to deliver classes to ensure learning and assessment continues.”

She added, “I know when I first moved on to SERC it seemed like a big step but the lecturers, support staff and the other students made the transition really easy and I soon felt I belonged here. There’s a really friendly atmosphere and a sense of being part of a team - that helped me set and achieve personal and academic goals. Like me, it’s time for you to focus on your future and I hope to meet you very soon."

SERC’s in-house Careers team will be available for students who are undecided about what direction is right for them or unsure about what courses to consider and the College’s Student Finance, Learning Support, and the Students’ Union will all have a presence at the virtual open days to provide information and support.

SERC offers courses from Level 1 through to Level 6 covering subjects from health and social care to animal care, applied science to manufacturing engineering, public services to food and beverage service, IT to music technology.

As well as showcasing the opportunities offered by the College, leading to many career possibilities, the virtual open days will allow prospective students learn why they could be #BetterOffAtSERC as the College remains #OnlineAndOpenForBusiness.

Advertisement

NEU talks with Governmentâ€™s scientific advisers about schools reopening
Sector News
Speaking after a meeting with the scientific panel advising Government
Opinion piece by Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/15/opinion-piece-by-education-sec
Computer science is facing a crisis: Finding the formula for future leaders
Sector News
Science and technology expert @SIT_University launches unique masterâ€

You may also be interested in these articles:

NEU talks with Governmentâ€™s scientific advisers about schools reopening
Sector News
Speaking after a meeting with the scientific panel advising Government
Opinion piece by Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/15/opinion-piece-by-education-sec
Computer science is facing a crisis: Finding the formula for future leaders
Sector News
Science and technology expert @SIT_University launches unique masterâ€
Free special issue of inTuition to support the FE Sector during lockdown
Sector News
#ETFSupportsFE - To support the Further Education (#FE) and Training s
Any date, any time - Cardiff and Vale College launches 24/7 Virtual Open Day on 18th May
Sector News
@CAVC is holding an open day with a difference â€“ it will be availabl
Havant & South Downs College joins FE Food Bank Friday campaign
Sector News
@Be_HSDC joins the #FEFoodBankFriday campaign Food banks are grassroot
415 loaned laptops keep Borders College students learning
Sector News
Using digital technology for a whole myriad of activities has become t
Mayor of London Offers Skills Boost to Furloughed Workers
Sector News
A training provider backed by the GLA and the European Social Fund (ES
Westminster Kingsway College student chef Benji is cooking up a treat for the NHS!
Sector News
â€œItâ€™s been really busy. Weâ€™re in week 8 and so far weâ€™re comin
Give Councils power to close schools and nurseries when clusters of Covid-19 cases emerge
Sector News
The Local Government Association (@LGAcomms) for councils have called
WINNING EMPLOYEE â€˜HEARTS AND MINDSâ€™ ESSENTIAL FOR SAFE RETURN TO WORK, ADVISES BUREAU VERITAS
Sector News
As the UK government unveils new guidelines for making workplaces â€˜C
Garden makeovers by Havering College students working at home
Sector News
Nothing can stop @HaveringCollege students! Coronavirus and the closur

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 8 minutes ago

Transitioning from frameworks to standards in...

Overview The approach for end-point assessment within the apprenticeship requirements, supported by standards, need apprentices to possess a...

  • Thursday, 04 June 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani - updated event, Motivating yourself and others 22 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: Prospective Students Urged to focus on their Future 1 hour 2 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4537)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page