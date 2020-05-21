New business venture for Hair and Beauty student

@barnsleycollege Hair and Beauty student Chloe Hewett is not letting the current situation with COVID-19 stop her from reaching her ambition of owning her own nail and beauty salon.

Chloe has a passion for nails and decided to study a Level 3 Nail Services course at Barnsley College to develop her skills further. As part of her course, Chloe carried out a work placement where she gained first-hand experience of working in a beauty salon. She showed her entrepreneurial spirit when she started working on a self-employed basis at her work placement location gaining her own clients.

Before the COVID-19 lockdown took effect, Chloe approached her tutor, Emma Cook, with a detailed business plan which included the services she is planning to offer and a possible location for her nail and beauty salon. Emma then directed Chloe to the College’s Enterprise department where she was given further advice and guidance.

The pandemic hasn’t stopped Chloe from fulfilling her dreams and she is currently doing everything she can within the lockdown guidelines to prepare to open her business when she can safely do so. Chloe is working virtually with The Prince’s Trust to secure her business start-up grant, has secured a business loan and negotiated the rent on her new premises.

Chloe said: “I have always wanted to open up my own business. When the coronavirus pandemic happened I initially thought that everything would be put on-hold but I have managed to keep it going and I am really excited about the future. The College was great in providing really good advice and pointed me in the right direction.”

Chloe’s tutor Emma added: “Chloe is really inspirational. With a clear business idea, she has the excellent skills and drive to make her business a success. She has been so determined to get the relevant industry skills and knowledge to help her with her business. Good luck Chloe, I wish you all the best with your business venture.”

