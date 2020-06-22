 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Latest Education News

How to move your post-16 tutorials and traineeships online ready for 2020/21

Details
Hits: 76
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
learners on a laptop

@SkillsNetworkUK - With so much uncertainty and disruption to classrooms, it has been difficult to deliver key post-16 tutorials in recent months.

For many colleges, sixth forms and training providers, it’s been tricky to adapt.

Thousands of teachers had to quickly find alternative ways to deliver online lessons, whilst still trying to provide a semblance of routine for students and a support system for parents. There have been headaches over exam cancellations, battles to keep students engaged, and questions over the value of teaching new content or simply revising prior learning during lockdown.

These challenges have also, naturally, extended to delivering our key tutorials for personal development, social awareness, and employability skills.

This non-qualification based learning, which is key to delivering your planned post-16 tutorials for Employability, Enrichment, and Pastoral (EEP) hours, and is crucial to underpinning your traineeships, has been very hard to achieve in recent months!

Having relied on face-to-face tutorial sessions, it has been difficult to engage remote students in areas like career development, CV presentation, employability skills, self-development, mental health, and safeguarding.

But keeping on top of this learning is crucial for Study Programme students and traineeship learners.

Embedding online content into post-16 tutorials and traineeships

With so much disruption, sixth forms and colleges are now using this time to plan and look for online approaches to help deliver their employability and enrichment tutorials for 2020/21.

Embedding online learning material into your post-16 tutorials can really help you to:

  • Navigate any issues you may be currently facing to achieve these learning hours
  • Deliver a more blended approach to these classroom tutorials in the new academic year
  • Allow students to complete learning online between their other sessions (great for traineeships).

The Skills Network (TSN) can support you to deliver online content for your post-16 tutorials or traineeships.

The brand new online ‘Essentials’ study programme from TSN comprises 30 hours of online learning material for post-16 students, covering:

  • Social awareness
  • Employability skills
  • Career development
  • Safeguarding and Prevent
  • Mental health and well-being
  • Study skills and self-development.

This content helps to develop your learners’ employability and development for their career and life and is mapped to the latest Ofsted framework.

How can colleges or sixth forms benefit from ‘Essentials’?

The new online Essentials programme can help you in a number of ways as you finalise your curriculum plan ahead for 2020/21:

Catch up with any learning missed during lockdown - Contact time and class sizes are likely to be limited when restrictions ease. ‘Essentials’ can be a really effective way to build-in your employability and development hours, and catch-up with key learning online.

Flexible online content for distance delivery - Essentials is trackable, self-paced and auto-marked, allowing students to complete key learning in between sessions or deliver online tutorials to them remotely (ideal for traineeship students).

Better engage your students - The content is delivered in a variety of ways such as videos, interactive templates and quizzes to also help you keep engagement high and improve student experience in this area.

Advertisement

Folkestone Entrepreneur Prepares to Give Pitch of a Lifetime to TV Dragon
Sector News
A talented young entrepreneur from @EKCFolkestone - has earnt the chan
Barnsley College welcomes Gillian Keegan MP
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege welcomes @GillianKeegan MPBarnsley College welcomed G
Engineering must work harder to attract females, expert urges
Sector News
Alan Lusty, Founder and CEO of multi-disciplinary engineering business

Manage teaching time more effectively - Teachers’ time is stretched already, this approach allows them to save time with lesson plans and resource prep. Plus, topics like safeguarding and online safety continually updated. Essentials gives both teaching staff and students access to up-to-date online learning content and templates.

Save thousands of pounds in education costs - With 30 hours of online tutorial content for students, teachers’ time can be spent focusing on ‘stretching’ student knowledge on tutorial topics (i.e. interview preparation). You can then recover these hours and better manage overheads regarding your teaching time and timetabling.

 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Folkestone Entrepreneur Prepares to Give Pitch of a Lifetime to TV Dragon
Sector News
A talented young entrepreneur from @EKCFolkestone - has earnt the chan
Barnsley College welcomes Gillian Keegan MP
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege welcomes @GillianKeegan MPBarnsley College welcomed G
Engineering must work harder to attract females, expert urges
Sector News
Alan Lusty, Founder and CEO of multi-disciplinary engineering business
Ofsted reviews online experience for students and apprentices at Eastleigh College
Sector News
@Eastleigh_Col - In response to the rapid expansion of online educatio
College launches decade-long fund to help tackle inequality
Sector News
@LSEColleges is setting up a long-term grant fund to promote diversity
The risk and reward of growing your degree-apprenticeship offer this autumn
Sector News
@SDN_HQ - Universities across the UK are expected to have a significan
Key education report: 'New, Next or Never Normal' to be unveiled at virtual conference -
Sector News
'New, Next or Never Normal’ report released on 24th June by @C_learn
IMI data shows big shift in use of e-learning tools
Sector News
@The_IMI data shows big shift in use of e-learning toolsSustained inve
College Art exhibition goes virtual
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Art exhibition goes virtualBarnsley College’s annua
Update on occupational specialisms for the building services engineering T Level
Sector News
Students on a T Level in building services engineering must choose at
International Women in Engineering Day: Everyone has a part to play
Sector News
@thewisecampaign There are now over 50,000 women in engineering profes
Learn Lessons from COVID-19, and Better Blend Digital Learning into Future Classroom Education
Sector News
Learn Lessons from COVID-19, and Better Blend Digital Learning into Fu

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Ian Stirling
Ian Stirling commented on You can stick your ‘New Normal’ 13 minutes ago

I agree well said. Yesterday I heard of someone renaming their product including the words 'New...

The Skills Network
The Skills Network has published a new article: How to move your post-16 tutorials and traineeships online ready for 2020/21 15 minutes ago
EKC Group
EKC Group has published a new article: Folkestone Entrepreneur Prepares to Give Pitch of a Lifetime to TV Dragon 17 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4683)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page