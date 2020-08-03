 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

AELP & Ufi to Launch New Post-16 Online Learning Platform

Details
Hits: 121
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (@AELPUK) and Ufi VocTech Trust (@UfiTrust) have formed a new partnership to launch the service, which is called #SectorShare 

The new digital platform will support the learning of apprentices, trainees, and college students post-Covid 19 is set for an Autumn launch.

This project is part of Ufi’s VocTech Now funding call, which was a direct response to the impact of Covid-19 on vocational learning across the UK.

Call for more content 

Development of the web-based portal is well underway and the platform builders are now calling for education providers and publishers to submit learning resources for possible inclusion on the site. More than 80% of the resources available are free to the user and the portal itself is free to search.

#SectorShare is scheduled to go live in September 2020 and a sneak-peek of the well-populated beta site is available at aelp.org.uk/sectorshare.

The resources will be grouped by business sector. The portal will include a dedicated Maths and English section plus resources for ‘soft’ transferable employability skills, safeguarding, SEND, and assistive technology.

Employers, learners, and providers will find short descriptions of each resource, any cost implications, and testimonials so they can quickly decide at a glance whether it will be useful to them, saving valuable research time and money.

Content will provide a starting point for research with trusted views of existing practitioners, plus the benefit that everything is in one, easy to use portal. 

AELP Managing Director Jane Hickie said:

"AELP and Ufi VocTech Trust are launching what may be the first truly dedicated blended learning platform for the further education and skills sector.

The pandemic has prompted an unprecedented growth in online provision which has allowed thousands of young people and adults to keep learning during lockdown and it’s vital that we retain the gains made.

We’re confident that #SectorShare will flourish for the benefit of the next generation of learners."

Ufi VocTech Trust's Deputy Chief Executive Louise Rowland said: 

"Ufi is very pleased to be able to support AELP in the delivery of #SectorShare at a time when we know that the services it will offer will be of critical importance to businesses up and down the country: this resource will offer a simple source of valuable information for employers, learners and providers alike and we’re excited by the opportunities this will maintain for vocational learners.

Lockdown provided the impetus to accelerate the use of digital learning: it also revealed the underlying issues around culture and funding that are impacting digital readiness within the vocational educational sector, many of which have been highlighted previously by Ufi. 

Advertisement

Â£20 million training to improve small business leadership and problem-solving skills in the wake of coronavirus
Sector News
Two new leadership programmes to help small business leaders grow thei
Family businesses are increasingly confident despite coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
New research from @RSMuk and @NyenrodeBU Business University has found
Employability leader given nationwide recognition
Sector News
@FedcapE - A MAN who has devoted his career to readdressing social inj

At Ufi we know that using digital is the means to widen access to vocational learning and develop the workplace skills we need. To achieve this, we need a system that is fit for the future, ensuring that all learners, teachers, and institutions have access to the best tools available and the skills and confidence to use them."

Content and education providers who would like to contribute to the #SectorShare portal can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to discuss available options.

Portal focus group being formed

AELP and Ufi are also forming a provider focus group to support the development of the portal. This would comprise a cross-section of providers covering different sectors, levels of learning and learning age-groups. Providers who are interested in joining the focus group can also This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

You may also be interested in these articles:

£20 million training to improve small business leadership and problem-solving skills in the wake of coronavirus
Sector News
Two new leadership programmes to help small business leaders grow thei
Family businesses are increasingly confident despite coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
New research from @RSMuk and @NyenrodeBU Business University has found
Employability leader given nationwide recognition
Sector News
@FedcapE - A MAN who has devoted his career to readdressing social inj
Snap! Photography graduates showcase
Sector News
@BarkingCollege celebrated it's 10 year anniversary of its foundation
University of Roehampton launches first Women in Esports scholarship
Sector News
@RoehamptonUni launches first Women in #Esports scholarship: @EsportsR
University of London launches next-gen property rental app for Students
Sector News
@LondonU (UoL) students now have the ability to choose, secure and pay
College Welcomes #EatOutToHelpOut Initiative
Sector News
The Government’s initiative ‘Eat Out to Help Out’, set to run fr
Barton Peveril Subsidise Bus Travel for County’s Students
Sector News
@bartonpeveril will subsidise bus transport for all of its students, w
Rail apprentice nationally and virtually rewarded on his road to success
Sector News
An engineering student @BMetC has been officially named as the “Appr
UPS student adds Assistant to the High Sheriff to his impressive portfolio of achievements
Sector News
@CRC_College Uniformed Public Services student, Dwight Bruno, is appoi
Embrace data to deliver for the public, Chief Secretary tells Whitehall
Sector News
The government must overhaul its use of data to deliver for the public
Chief Secretary to the Treasury delivers his first speech in the role to thinktank Onward
Sector News
Steve Barclay brands Treasury as ‘the new radicals’ in government,

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4802)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page