 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

National research confirms COVID-19 impact on NHS workforce skills

Details
Hits: 71
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A report released today, 2nd September, by Skills for Health confirms that the pandemic has had wider than expected consequences on our NHS and wider health and care workforce which will continue to significantly influence service delivery for some time to come.

This vital national research is based on the Covid-19 Workforce Survey, which was conducted by Skills for Health in June 2020, and received a substantial 2950 responses from those working across our NHS, and wider health and care services. The findings, analysed by the Sector Skills Council for Health’s leading Research Division, clearly show that following three months of extreme change in the sector, organisations suffered severe skills loss. The report highlights the critical issues which contributed to this, with the aim of supporting the sector to rebuild and reset for a sustainable future, both now and in the long-term.

Jon Parry, Head of Research and Evaluation, Skills for Health said: “This report is the first step in our efforts to provide intelligence and support which will help guide a path to recovery in terms of service delivery, and most importantly, ensure that employee well-being is at the forefront of future ways of working.”

Andrew Lovegrove, Senior Workforce Development Consultant, Skills for Health starts to consider some of the key insights outlined in the report here. As an expert in workforce planning and skills development, he looks at a few of the crucial challenges highlighted in the research and how organisations can begin to develop the practical solutions needed moving forward.

Nearly a quarter say skills will be lost due to COVID-19.

A variety of reasons were identified as to why organisations are losing skills from their workforce as a result of the pandemic, including staff retiring, or resigning early due to burnout, staff illness, and in some cases sadly death of a staff member. Some staff have also had to self-isolate or stay at home to care for family members suffering from coronavirus. This has meant that valuable skills have been lost altogether or taken out of service for an extended period.

Andrew commented: “The immediate fallout from COVID-19 is going to be with us for a long time. We need to think differently; not just about how we deliver our services but crucially who is going to provide them and in what way.’’

Furthermore, organisational change and ways of working can be tangibly linked to skills needs in the future, with nearly 100% of respondents stating that infection prevention and control, as well as conveying information effectively, will be a key future skill.

Misleading claims about children being taken from their parents for coronavirus screening
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/09/02/misleading-claims-about-childr
Pupils returning to school this week
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/09/02/pupils-returning-to-school-thi
Colleges join forces for charity enrol-athon
Sector News
Three West Midlands colleges have joined forces for a 12-hour enrol-at

Over 95% thought that dealing with out of the ordinary situations and the appropriate use of equipment, facilities, and materials would be crucial for staff going forward.

Andrew adds: ‘’Sustainable change is not just about fixing things in the short-term; flexible working (such as home-working) brings its own set of challenges. We need to assess the negatives as well as the positives of these issues; work out ‘what’s worked and what hasn’t?’ Only when we know this can we make more impactful long-term changes.’’

70% say training needs have increased.

The issues uncovered in the report understandably correlate to the key focuses outlined in the recently published NHS People Plan. Now, Skills for Health want to ensure that paired with this crucial research, workforce planning and development teams can implement the practical, evidence based measures to support the recovery and sustainable growth of a highly skilled workforce for the future, that meets the ambitions set out in front of them.

Almost half of employers report their organisational structure will look different.

Andrew’s final comments: “We’ve long advocated that workforce planning and development is a vital activity of any health organisation. COVID-19 has highlighted that we’ll ‘fail’ without adequate people planning. Our team at Skills for Health are ready to help with a range of solutions to understand and practically see to the challenges presented in these Covid-19 Workforce Survey findings.”

Skills for Health, the Sector Skills Council for Health, and leading experts in workforce planning and skills development, support the NHS, wider health, and social care providers throughout the UK to develop workforce solutions to support the public health needs of the future.

Get in touch with their team to find out how they can help your organisation today.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Misleading claims about children being taken from their parents for coronavirus screening
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/09/02/misleading-claims-about-childr
Pupils returning to school this week
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/09/02/pupils-returning-to-school-thi
Ofsted visits to schools and colleges to begin this month
Sector News
@OfstedNews will be visiting schools and further education and skills
Colleges join forces for charity enrol-athon
Sector News
Three West Midlands colleges have joined forces for a 12-hour enrol-at
A cyber-attack hit a university in Newcastle
Sector News
A cyber-attack hit a university in Newcastle (Northumbria University)
Young people must be given the opportunity to find roles that offer more than a paycheque
Sector News
#Kickstart has the potential to put young people on a career path that
Educational days out with Uber Boat by Thames Clippers
Sector News
SWOT UP AND SAIL THROUGH THE CAPITAL WITH UBER BOAT BY THAMES CLIPPERS
Interns with learning difficulties and autism donate to local NHS COVID-19 response fund
Sector News
Engage to Change (@Engage_2_Change) DFN Project SEARCH interns at Ysby
City primary school changes name to break historic slavery link
Sector News
A school in the City of London is changing its name to remove referenc
£2 billion Kickstart programme launch is urgently needed and welcome
Sector News
Evidence shows government-subsidised wage schemes can be successful in
Online learning boom: LinkedIn data shows rate of pandemic learning
Sector News
1.3 million hours of LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) Learning courses consumed in
Back to School: 1 in 10 Parents Having to Buy School Uniforms on Credit
Sector News
One in ten parents have used a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) scheme to buy

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Skills for Health
Skills for Health has published a new article: National research confirms COVID-19 impact on NHS workforce skills 19 minutes ago
Sandwell College
Sandwell College has published a new article: Colleges join forces for charity enrol-athon 46 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 15 minutes ago

@GrantLichtman | Thrive: How Schools Will Win the Education Revolution

@GrantLichtman | Thrive: How Schools Will Win...

Our rapidly evolving world is dramatically impacting how we view schools. Fortunately, we have the knowledge to not only survive, but thrive during...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4888)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page