Expert Comment: Covid-19 has changed working patterns for good

Covid-19 has changed working patterns for good
Jay Ryerse, CISSP, VP of Cybersecurity Initiatives at ConnectWise:
"Where previously there was skepticism or outright opposition to the idea, today there are a range of businesses who are converts to the home working culture. While some organisations will undoubtedly never return to their old office setup, many will - over time - bring people back to the shared working environment, guided by government rules.
"The ability to quickly deploy remote workforces was a steep learning curve for almost everyone, so building flexibility into tech infrastructure is now much more important, and cybersecurity must adapt accordingly.
"Contrasting guidelines and varied information and opinion from friends, media and the government will make some employees apprehensive to resume working in shared spaces. In addition some employees will quite legitimately argue they were just productive, if not more so, working remotely.
"As a result, businesses should re-examine making a long-term commitment to flexible working hours. This will not only help employees find their most suitable working patterns but also enable organisations to retain the positive elements of working from home seen in recent months."
Agata Nowakowska, AVP EMEA at Skillsoft:
“This latest survey shows that the COVID-19 crisis has fast-tracked new workplace models that are set to change the world of work as we know it today. For many business leaders, the experience has highlighted the importance of adopting an holistic approach to managing the workforce that’s not just focused on the practical tools they need to do their jobs. Keeping people happy, productive and engaged will depend more than ever on nurturing every aspect of their professional and personal lives. Paramount to this will be nurturing their mental health and wellbeing.
"Employers need to take workplace wellbeing virtual - meeting the needs of all employees, wherever they are and whatever environment they are in. Building a community where isolated workers feel engaged and included will become increasingly important as digital working becomes embedded into company and national culture.”
Kathryn Barnes, Employment Counsel Europe, Globalization Partners:
“Companies that were once totally opposed to the principle and practicalities of remote working were cornered by circumstances and simply had to adapt. In the process, they created infrastructure and processes that embraced working away from the office, while gaining experience in building new cultural norms based on mutual trust, effective employee engagement and adaptability.
This research shows that many have found the change so beneficial they will never return to their old ways. Indeed, questions have been raised about the long-term viability of office space - at least in the traditional sense. What seems certain is that attitudes to flexible working have been revolutionised more quickly than anyone would have imagined.
Companies are shaking off the dust and changing long-held workplace traditions to adapt to issues such as travel restrictions. Others are turning to advisors to fill gaps in their skills and experience to stay ahead of the curve to improve their international workforce agility.
Hopefully, COVID-19 will leave a positive legacy in that businesses become open minded to positive change. It should never require a crisis to motivate us into addressing failings in workplace traditions and culture, or to open minds to new and exciting opportunities. As the world recovers, the opportunity is there to make temporary fixes into permanent benefits.”