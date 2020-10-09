 
Improve a business with new skills: £10m funding

Universities and research organisations can apply for a share of up to £10 million to work with businesses on solving their innovation challenges.

Businesses can improve their productivity and competitiveness by adopting new ways of doing things developed in universities and research organisations.

Knowledge Transfer Partnerships allow universities, colleges, research technology organisations and Catapults to partner with a business or not-for-profit organisation and bring new skills and thinking into the organisation.

The partnership employs 1 or 2 recent graduates with relevant skills, known as an associate, to work in the business.

The business could be asked to contribute between a third and half of the costs of the project.

Find out more about Knowledge Transfer Partnerships

Partnerships must help businesses solve a challenge

Projects should use innovation to solve a challenge faced by the business. They must show:

  • that it helps the business with a real need
  • how it fits the strategic aims of the business partner
  • there is a genuine market opportunity and route to market
  • how the knowledge gained will be embedded within the business partner
  • the commercial impact for the business partner, and any wider impacts
  • a clear understanding of what qualifications, skills, attributes and experience the associate will need

Competition information

  • the competition is open, and the closing date is at 11am on 28 October 2020
  • projects must be led by a higher or further education institution, research technology organisation or Catapult, partnering with a business or not-for-profit organisation
  • we expect projects will typically cost up to £75,000 a year and include a contribution from the business partner
  • projects can last between 12 and 36 months

Find out more about this competition and how to apply.

