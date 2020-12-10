 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Rethink knowledge and teaching practices for the era of climate change: New report urges universities to become carbon neutral by 2035

Details
Hits: 225
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

New @HEPI_news report urges universities to have zero carbon emissions by 2035 and to rethink knowledge and teaching practices for the era of climate change

The Higher Education Policy Institute is publishing its first ever report on climate change. Beyond business as usual: Higher education in the era of climate change (HEPI Debate Paper 24) by Keri Facer, Zennström Professor of Climate Change Leadership at Uppsala University and Professor of Educational and Social Futures at the University of Bristol, outlines how universities and colleges can help lead the UK’s strategy for tackling climate change.

Drawing on powerful case studies and a robust analytical framework, Professor Facer presents recommendations for how policymakers, staff and students can approach the ‘wicked problem’ of climate change. She makes a compelling case that universities and colleges have a key role to play in addressing the climate crisis, from COP26 (the next UN climate conference) in Glasgow to the Government’s levelling-up agenda and informing the public about the changing climate and ecological collapse. To make the changes necessary, universities and colleges must act meaningfully and swiftly and not just ‘greenwash’ their activities.

At a national level, the report argues for:

  • the development of a massive open programme of public learning as a partnership between The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the BBC and UK higher education;
  • a ‘moonshot’ capital and revenue research fund to stimulate the research and innovation needed to ensure that all UK universities and colleges have zero carbon emissions by 2035, with a 75 per cent reduction by 2030; and
  • the creation of a £3 billion National Green Livelihoods Transition Fund.

In reference to education providers, the report argues:

  • institutions must focus on massively reducing carbon emissions from their day-to-day operations, including from staff and student travel, and commit to sustaining biodiversity;
  • institutions should interpret their civic role as including the need to help educate adults away from carbon-intensive work and towards socially positive investment; and
  • universities should collaborate more, building alliances between scientists, artists, politics and society, particularly from marginalised communities.  

Professor Keri Facer, author of the report, said:

‘Universities and colleges are the UK’s critical learning infrastructure – they help us think our way out of problems, invent new ways of living and adapt to change. We need urgently to harness these resources to help us, as a society, transition towards more sustainable futures.

‘We need a massive, nationwide programme of learning and innovation to help us transition – in our infrastructure, our way of life, our food systems and our values – towards a society that can survive well in conditions of significant climate disruption. For that, we need to mobilise our universities, our colleges and our great national educational institutions like the BBC.

‘It’s time we gave up on the idea that going to university is just about preparation for a business as usual economy – that is not going to ensure our young people survive and thrive in the future. We need our universities and colleges to be helping students imagine and create different futures that are not dependent upon fantasies of endless economic growth and ecological extraction.

‘The Government urgently needs to get its house in order in terms of its climate credentials. It will host the COP26 in Glasgow next year and needs to give a strong example of how it is leading the world in climate action. One way to do this would be through a Green Livelihoods Transition Programme that provides free university and college to adults that lets them transition away from high-carbon employment to imagine and create sustainable livelihoods.

What do graduates do? offers a glimpse of the graduate labour market in 2021
Sector News
@Prospects at @Jiscâ€™s annual What do graduates do? report has launch
The future of learning: how COVID-19 led to a surge in online learning
Sector News
The future of learning: â€œwhat does good or better online learning lo
Â£550,000 of Sainsbury Management Fellows MBA Scholarships Awarded to Young Engineers
Sector News
More than half a million pounds of @sainsburys Management Fellowship (

‘If the Government wants to level up, it needs to invest in the people of deindustrialised towns and cities to ensure that they have educational opportunities, by creating new centres for green innovation and skills. To do this – you need to get the universities and the colleges on board.’

Michael Natzler, Policy Officer at HEPI, said:

‘The world has been busy battling COVID for most of 2020. Nevertheless, the climate crisis grows more serious. Universities and colleges have a critical part to play in the national and global effort to stem the impact of climate change. Their roles extend beyond research and teaching, and acting as sustainability leaders ought to be at the heart of their civic missions.

‘Some universities have made progress in recent years, yet higher education managers and governors must address whether their institutions’ green initiatives are meaningful or simply “greenwashing”.

‘Amidst the pain and disruption in 2020, it has been shown beyond doubt that educational institutions can transform their practices when necessary. We witnessed this first in March, with teaching rapidly moving online, and again in August, when admissions offices responded flexibly with each unravelling of the A-Level fiasco. The challenge of climate change is no longer on the horizon; it must be the next issue for universities to tackle head on."

You may also be interested in these articles:

What do graduates do? offers a glimpse of the graduate labour market in 2021
Sector News
@Prospects at @Jisc’s annual What do graduates do? report has launch
The future of learning: how COVID-19 led to a surge in online learning
Sector News
The future of learning: “what does good or better online learning lo
£550,000 of Sainsbury Management Fellows MBA Scholarships Awarded to Young Engineers
Sector News
More than half a million pounds of @sainsburys Management Fellowship (
Colleges join forces to get West Midlands back into work
Sector News
Further education colleges across the West Midlands have joined forces
On yer bike for Kenya
Sector News
Each year Gower College Swansea students hold a series of fundrais
Attendance rising in schools all over the country
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/08/attendance-rising-in-schools-a
How the National Tutoring Programme can help students
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/08/how-the-national-tutoring-prog
Santander pledge £1M to support SME Apprenticeships in the Leeds City region with Apprenticeship Levy transfer
Sector News
In partnership with @LeedsCityRegion (the LEP), @santanderuk will tran
NUS student survey sends clear message to government – invest in mental health now
Sector News
@nusuk - Over half of students’ mental health is worse than before t
Host of celebrities join Martin Roberts-led campaign to support children's mental health
Sector News
Famous faces lend support to Homes Under the Hammer’s @TVMartinRober
College friends set up sign language group to help fellow student
Sector News
Two @BarnsleyCollege Horticulture students, Nathan Creber and Amberlea
New HEPI report urges universities to become carbon neutral by 2035 and to rethink knowledge and teaching practices for the era of climate change
Sector News
@HEPI_news - New report 'Beyond business as usual: Higher education in

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 1 hour

Claiming Learning Support for Apprentices (Face-to-Face -...

With the recent changes to ALS funding many providers we find are unclear as to what can be claimed as ALS, how to attach costs to ALS and how to...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online, National
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 1 hour

Achieving Good or Better in an Ofsted Inspection (4-Day...

As a result of the 2018 Augar review, Ofsted’s remit for inspecting apprenticeship provision will be extended to include level 6 and level 7...

  • Wednesday, 13 January 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 1 hour

Effective use of PDSAT and Monitoring Reports (Zoom...

The Education & Skills Funding Agency provide a suite of tools and reports to allow providers to conduct regular assurance and data checks to ensure...

  • Wednesday, 17 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5164)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page