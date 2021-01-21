 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Plymouth College of Art launches dynamic Creative Education Short Course for teachers

Details
Hits: 118
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Plymouth College of Art

Led by Natalia Ernstman, Senior Lecturer on Plymouth College of Art’s (@plymouthart) MA Creative Education: Making Learning course, the programme focuses on helping educators tackle teaching in a post-COVID world.

Plymouth College of Art are already renowned for their highly sought-after creative evening classes and Short Courses, covering a wide range of subjects from calligraphy to ceramics. Now, the college has launched a new Short Course aimed at teachers, designed to give them the skills to tackle the challenges of teaching in a post-COVID world.

This newly launched Creative Education CPD course has been designed to help educators to reflect on their teaching and learn new skills that will allow them to implement small changes to their professional practice, and support their teaching in this new and uncertain world. 

32426950981_755ba776b0_k

The global pandemic has massively impacted teaching staff, who have had little or no time to keep up with changes necessary or reflect on how to transform the landscape of teaching and learning.

Pupils’ deteriorating mental health, exam confusion, excessive workload, pressures of assessment targets and inspections, infection risks… The stressors in teaching are many and varied. 

Led by Natalia Ernstman, Plymouth College of Art’s Senior Lecturer on their MA Creative Education: Making Learning, this new course, which will be delivered solely online, focuses on the belief that creativity is the route through which wider systemic challenges in education and personal resilience can be addressed. 

49203711957_27a6b5bedb_k

Natalia said, “Teachers are at the front line of the pandemic in so many ways. Apart from having their own health to worry about, they are also dealing with increased feelings of anxiety and disillusionment among pupils, as well as fears and frustrations from parents. They are carrying enormous amounts of responsibility, yet it seems that they haven’t received the necessary support to be able to deal with this mental and physical burden. Nobody was prepared to deal with what Covid did to our society, but where other sectors have had more leeway to get it wrong and try again, teachers are under constant pressure to handle and solve the situation correctly and immediately. They are just expected to get on with it and make it work, because if they don’t, it’s our childrens’ futures that are on the line. It personally really worries me that so many teachers suffer from mental health issues as a result. It is harrowing to hear how many ambitious, enthusiastic and capable people decide that the teaching profession is too stressful for them and quit. It puts even more strain on the ones that remain, it’s desperate on so many levels.”

UCU response to further education white paper
Sector News
@DrJoGrady @ucu response to further education white paperThe Universit
Outcome focused approach in FE white paper welcomed by training providers
Sector News
@jane_hickie @AELPUK response to FE white paper AELP welcomes the Skil
Important update: grading of GCSEs, AS and A Level exams 2021
Sector News
TheÂ Education Minister in Wales has recently (Wednesday 20 January) m

“At Plymouth College of Art, we don’t have the solutions to all of this, but we do know about creating safe and creative spaces where people can learn together to tackle challenging societal, professional and personal issues. That is what this short course is all about: creating a space to catch our breath, take stock and using the arts and research to design and implement small changes that support our teaching in this uncertain world. I have designed the course in a way that allows for ‘relaxed’ sharing of experiences and playful approaches to exploring where we are and where we want to go. Experts will share their view and will provide theoretical pedagogical underpinning.”

The course will also welcome guest speakers and educators to two of the sessions, one of which will be Dr Penny Hay, artist and educator, Research Fellow, Centre for Cultural and Creative Industries; Senior Lecturer in Arts Education, School of Education, Bath Spa University and Director of Research, House of Imagination (formerly 5x5x5=creativity). 

The course is open to teachers in both primary and secondary education, as well as headteachers and managers in education, NQTs, and support workers. A limited number of places are available. The course will comprise of 5 online evening sessions over a period of 10 weeks. The first session will take place on 22 February 2021. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

DfE tells schools and colleges to stop daily lateral flow tests
Sector News
Last week, we reported that the government was under pressure to make
UCU response to further education white paper
Sector News
@DrJoGrady @ucu response to further education white paperThe Universit
Outcome focused approach in FE white paper welcomed by training providers
Sector News
@jane_hickie @AELPUK response to FE white paper AELP welcomes the Skil
Important update: grading of GCSEs, AS and A Level exams 2021
Sector News
The Education Minister in Wales has recently (Wednesday 20 January) m
Share your apprentices' journey with SFJ Awards’ ‘Meet the Apprenticeship Champions’
Sector News
@SFJAwards, your sector specialist Awarding and End-Point Assessment O
NHS Covid vaccine rollout: First cohort of College candidates complete their training in record time
Sector News
2021 has gotten off to a tremendous start with a unique partnership be
University of Winchester one of first five UK universities pledging to support Gypsy, Traveller, Roma, Showman and Boaters communities in higher education
Sector News
@_UoW one of first five UK universities pledging to support Gypsy, Tra
Changes to qualifications confirmed by Education Minister Kirsty Williams following further disruption to learning
Sector News
Learners in Wales studying for Qualifications Wales approved GCSE, AS
New HND course in Applied Computing available at Leicester College
Sector News
Leicester College (@LeicesterColl) has launched a new HND Applied Comp
NEU Launch Remote Education Hub
Sector News
@NEUnion launch an innovative online resource to support education sta
Creating a more resilient education system built on technological and digital foundations
Sector News
Today, (20 January), School Standards Minister @NickGibbUK spoke to th
Pausing daily contact testing and self-isolation of pupils and teachers: your questions answered
Sector News
Due to changing public health advice @EducationGovUK are pausing the d

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel - updated event, Understanding Apprenticeship Funding (Zoom Conferencing) 1 hour 30 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 31 minutes ago

RT @ClearlySo: The UK #EdTech sector grows to £3.5bn as demand surges for digital classrooms and AR - @FENews https://t.co/JoO01FUTHa #educ…
View Original Tweet

NCH London
NCH London added a new event 11 hours

New College of the Humanities is pleased to announce that...

New College of the Humanities is pleased to announce that we will be taking part in National Apprenticeship Week 2021 #NAW2021 On the 9th February...

  • Tuesday, 09 February 2021 09:00 AM
  • London - Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5256)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page