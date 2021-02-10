 
St. Modwen Homes newly launched Sales Executive Apprenticeship

To further enhance the skills of their sales consultants, @StModwenHomes have recently launched a new apprenticeship programme which will help elevate our award-winning customer service. 

The apprenticeship provides site-based, digital, and trainee sales consultants with the opportunity to develop their skills while securing an industry-recognised qualification. 

Delivered by Mercuri International, the Sales Executive Apprenticeship provides learners with a hybrid of practical and theory-based learning, earning them a Level 4 NVQ and a certificate in sales from the Association of Professional Sales. Across the 18-month programme, apprentices will gain a deeper insight into topics such as customer engagement, markets and competition, and digital sales technology – building on the success of our shift to digital sales during Covid-19.

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, in 2020 St Modwen Homes were awarded HBF five-star homebuilder status for customer satisfaction.

It is expected that over a quarter of their sales consultants will join the apprenticeship programme in 2021, with the new scheme set to run annually alongside our existing construction, technical and commercial apprenticeships.

Jo Winston, Sales & Marketing Director at St. Modwen Homes, said: “We have a proud track record of growing talent through our apprenticeship programmes and there is a great level of excitement at the introduction of our first sales apprenticeship.

“Our sales consultants play a crucial part in our success by bringing the St. Modwen brand to life through the sales process and supporting buyers through their homebuying journey. For those looking to further develop their skills, this programme brings an opportunity for them to grow their knowledge, boost their confidence, and earn a recognised qualification. We have already seen significant demand from consultants looking to enrol in our first year and we are looking forward to following their success.”                                                                                                                                       

Barry Hilton, Managing Director & Global Partner at Mercuri International, said: “Mercuri International is both delighted and excited about working with St. Modwen Homes. The company’s vision and values are well aligned with the learner-focused, ethical, customer-centric aspirations of the Sales Apprenticeship. The level of enthusiasm and engagement shown at every level within St. Modwen Homes for this initiative has been extremely impressive. We can’t wait to get started.”

Daniel Hodgetts, Head of Operations & Quality at the Association of Professional Sales, said: “Working with sales training experts like Mercuri, the Association of Professional Sales is firmly committed to expanding sales expertise through apprenticeships, alongside a wide range of tailored accreditations, supported by self-directed learning. It’s a huge positive step forward to see a company the size of St. Modwen leading the way with this vision within the housebuilding sector by embracing the use of the Sales Executive L4 Apprenticeship Standard as a means to upskill their workforce.”

The apprenticeship programme further supports their education and future skills ambitions, in which we have pledged to invest 1% of our cash profits every year into education partnerships by 2025, making a positive impact on over 20,000 young people.

