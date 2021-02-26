 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Want to Start a Career in Logistics? Here’s Why Now is the Perfect Time to Consider it

Details
Hits: 234
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Want to Start a Career in Logistics?

The logistics and supply chain industry has seen significant growth in recent years. It’s a £124bn industry and 2.54 million people now work in the sector, according to the Road Haulage Association @RHANews.

With vans now accounting for 10% of vehicles on the road, and an ageing population of HGV drivers, there are more opportunities for drivers and other logistics professionals from all backgrounds than ever before. But careers in this type of industry are often overlooked by the public.

From the logisticians overseeing the supply chain, right through to the drivers needed to manoeuvre commercial vehicles, there is a host of different avenues to explore, each providing opportunity for great progression.

Here, logistics experts, Driver Hire, explain everything you need to know about starting a career in the fast-growing industry, and why now is the perfect time to get a foot in the door.

Progression and Earning Potential

The average salary for a lorry driver is between £22,000 - £40,000, with some earning up to £60,000, depending on the licence category, working patterns and qualifications required. Within each area of logistics, there are a plethora of different avenues to explore, each with training programmes and qualifications that can help bolster your career and salary.

In general, there's a shortage of people wanting to pursue a career in logistics, meaning the best companies will treat their staff with respect and offer rewards and incentives to hang on to them.

Training and Transferable Skills 

With so many different avenues and levels available in the logistics industry, the opportunities for training and advancements are endless.

There are many overlaps with the skill sets required for logistics and those for roles within international business, such as stock and supply management, being commercially savvy, and international liaison. Many companies offer language programmes to coincide with trade publications, to ensure staff are fully equipped for any travel opportunities that may arise.

Jobs Available for all Education Levels

Unlike many industries, there is no need for a degree or higher education qualification in order to start a career in logistics. In fact, there are many entry level jobs that provide fantastic progression pathways to help employees work their way up. 

As opposed to needing specific qualifications, employers tend to look for skills, mindset and experience. Some of these characteristics include being a good communicator, well organised, calm under pressure and an effective problem solver.

Flexible Location

With almost every organisation and industry dependent upon logistics, it means there is great flexibility with location when looking for a career. It’s true that you’ll find a concentration of logistics activity around major distribution centres, seaports and motorways or trunk roads, but there are careers in logistics everywhere across the globe. For a start, large centres filter goods to smaller hubs across the country, whether it be a local delivery service or a national firm with thousands of drivers.

New Campaign for Learning report - Actions to prevent a mental health crisis in 2021
Sector News
@CForLearning launch new report - Understanding and Overcoming a Ment
Students from disadvantaged backgrounds risk losing out most from Government's exams decision
Sector News
In response to yesterday's announcement that A-levels will be awarded
England rugby star fronts device donation drive to help schoolchildren catch up on lost learning
Sector News
@EnglandRugby's @maroitoje fronts device donation drive with @virginme

Someone that has the skill set will be able to travel to any country or continent, with big companies frequently offering opportunities to study or relocate abroad to improve their international qualifications.

Growing Industry

There will always be a demand for trading, meaning careers in logistics and supply chains will continue to thrive. The movement of goods is essential to every industry, from retail and finance to healthcare and even within government.

Even within times of economic struggle, the logistics and supply chain industry has continued to prosper and, with ever growing demands and new technology, there is no sign of this slowing down. 

For those with drive and passion, logistics can provide for an engaging and rewarding career with great opportunity to learn and progress. The trade and logistics industry is a rapidly evolving sector, so there is no doubt that now is a great time to get started.

You may also be interested in these articles:

New Campaign for Learning report - Actions to prevent a mental health crisis in 2021
Sector News
@CForLearning launch new report - Understanding and Overcoming a Ment
CLA’s 2021 Copyright Essay Prize launches
Sector News
The Copyright Licensing Agency launches its annual essay writing compe
Students from disadvantaged backgrounds risk losing out most from Government's exams decision
Sector News
In response to yesterday's announcement that A-levels will be awarded
England rugby star fronts device donation drive to help schoolchildren catch up on lost learning
Sector News
@EnglandRugby's @maroitoje fronts device donation drive with @virginme
Fulham School marks its 25th anniversary with new state of the art senior school and Sixth Form building
Sector News
A leading provider in the independent education sector, Fulham School
Unity Trust Bank pledges support for NEU’s Help a Child to Learn Campaign
Sector News
Specialist commercial lender, Unity Trust Bank (@unitytrustbank) has p
LGA: Addressing post-pandemic long-term unemployment needs targeted local solutions
Sector News
Addressing long-term unemployment as a result of the pandemic will req
First 100 apprentices start training to become senior economists
Sector News
@IFAteched - First 100 apprentices start training to become senior eco
Extra funding made available for students facing hardship during pandemic
Sector News
More money has been made available to Fife College (@fifecollege) stud
Cardiff and Vale College student Katie praised by the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent for stepping up during lockdown
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) A Levels student Katie Mavroudis-Step
The Sheffield College is a finalist in a national diversity awards scheme
Sector News
The Sheffield College (@sheffcol) is a finalist in a national awards s
Wiltshire Farm Foods Dysphagia Awareness Training, specifically designed for students, at a selection of universities and colleges, goes virtual
Sector News
The UK’s leading provider of Softer Foods ready meals, Wiltshire Far

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5421)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page