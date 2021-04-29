 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Radical policy changes during Covid-19 crisis should prompt rethink about Britain’s welfare state

Details
Hits: 492
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Stressed out family

@resfoundation - Radical policy changes during Covid-19 crisis should prompt rethink about Britain’s welfare state

Radical changes to the UK’s social security safety net during the pandemic should prompt a wider public debate about its successes and failures, and how Britain’s post-pandemic welfare system can be further improved, according to a new Resolution Foundation report published today (Thursday). 

With the crisis prompting the Government to introduce radical new policies, such as the Job Retention Scheme (JRS) and Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS), In Need of Support? examines how this reshaping of the welfare state has helped households through the crisis, and what it could mean for future reforms. 

The report notes that, with the addition of these emergency new policies, the UK’s welfare system succeeded in significantly protecting households during the crisis in aggregate. Average household incomes remained broadly flat in 2020, despite the biggest annual economic contraction in over 300 years. 

However, this has only been possible by radically reshaping the welfare state at very short notice, and at considerable cost, with expenditure on the JRS, SEISS and boosts to benefits such as Universal Credit (UC) costing £82 billion over the past year. 

While this exceptional spending is largely driven by the unprecedented nature of the crisis, it also reflects two major inadequacies of the welfare state: the low level of the basic safety net for families, and the lack of earnings insurance (where benefit entitlements are linked to previous earnings) for those experiencing a period of unemployment. 

The first inadequacy is demonstrated by the fact that before the pandemic one-in-four families receiving UC had reduced their food intake or seen meal patterns disrupted due to a lack of resources. This was tacitly acknowledged by the Chancellor’s temporary £20 a week boost to UC at the start of the crisis. 

Measures to address this inadequacy go beyond maintaining the £20 a week boost (cost £7bn). These could include levelling up support for the under-25s (cost £950m) and increasing the child element of UC by £5 a week (cost £1.4bn). 

The report says that the biggest – and arguably most popular – crisis welfare change has been the introduction of earnings insurance via the JRS and SEISS. 

It shows that permanently moving to a new system of earnings insurance – where unemployment support is paid at 80 per cent at previous pay for three months – would be relatively inexpensive at £900m a year, based on 2019 unemployment levels. However, the cost would rise considerably in downturns (to £3.25 billion, based on 2009 unemployment levels). 

Double Award Win for Newcastle College for Skills Initiatives
Sector News
Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) was recognised for its skills-led stud
Be your very best with Boxing Academy
Sector News
A successful Yorkshire boxing academy helping talented athletes be the
Students given boost to enter financial sector
Sector News
Two business students from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCol

This policy would mean those losing their jobs are automatically protected in future economic downturns, rather than having to rely on governments redesigning unemployment support in every crisis, says the Foundation. 

The introduction of earnings insurance could also help address one of the biggest welfare failures of the pandemic – the lack of eligibility to and paucity of Statutory Sick Pay (SSP), which excludes two million employees and is worth less than a quarter of a typical salary. 

Making sick pay available to all employees at 80 per cent of previous earnings (subject to a cap set at double its current value) would cost around £3.1bn a year, if the Government covered 60 per cent of firms’ costs. 

Increasing the adequacy of the welfare safety net and introducing earning insurance could both build on the big welfare success of the pandemic, and tackle some of the system’s lasting failures, says the Foundation. 

However, such radical reforms are far from cost-free, and would need to assessed against other pressures on the welfare state. Providing earnings insurance (which would largely benefit middle- and higher-income households) could only be prioritised after significant progress on increasing the basic value of benefits to prevent poverty. 

How to make the welfare state fit for post-pandemic Britain will be a key topic for the Foundation’s Economy 2030 Inquiry, which it is launching on 18 May in collaboration with the Centre for Economic Performance at the LSE. 

Mike Brewer, Chief Economist at the Resolution Foundation, said:

“After a decade of cuts and reinvention via Universal Credit, the UK’s welfare system has been upended again by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But the safety net that millions of new welfare recipients have relied upon, from furloughed workers to first-time UC claimants, has been very different – and far more generous – than the system the UK had in place pre-Covid.

“The big challenge now is whether the UK’s post-pandemic welfare system should retain welcome new elements such as earnings insurance, and address key problems such as the low level of the basic safety net and sick pay. Simply returning to the old system is not good enough after what the country has gone through.”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Double Award Win for Newcastle College for Skills Initiatives
Sector News
Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) was recognised for its skills-led stud
Be your very best with Boxing Academy
Sector News
A successful Yorkshire boxing academy helping talented athletes be the
Care experienced students receive bags of support from Fife College
Sector News
Care Experienced students at Fife College (@fifecollege) have received
Zurich offers free mental health tool to UK Education sector
Sector News
Zurich Resilience Solutions, part of Zurich Insurance Group has today
Deadlines confirmed for second phase of EQA transition
Sector News
Key dates have been confirmed for the second phase of external quality
Global Chip Shortage Poses Massive Security Threat - Experts Warn
Sector News
Semiconductor shortage could weaken security across the UK with NHS/He
Students given boost to enter financial sector
Sector News
Two business students from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCol
MCA and CMI launch new Chartered Management Consultant Award (ChMC)
Sector News
Over 600 Consultants, Business and Government leaders attended the new
Nous Group acquires Cubane Consulting to create leading global higher education services business
Sector News
International management consultancy Nous Group (@NousGroup) has acqui
Greater Manchester Combined Authority Joins Coalition To Combat UK Digital Skills Gap
Sector News
GMCA joins 141 organisations in the FutureDotNow coalition to tackle U
Firms helping vulnerable during pandemic recognised in Dragon Awards
Sector News
An app which mobilised volunteers to shop for vulnerable people during
Updating and preserving sustainable skills for generations to come
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (@IFATEched)

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Be your very best with Boxing Academy 6 hours 34 minutes ago
Newcastle College
Newcastle College has published a new article: Double Award Win for Newcastle College for Skills Initiatives 6 hours 58 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 43 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Universities of Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield launch investment company: The Universities of Leeds (@UniversityLeeds), Manche…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5647)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page