 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Activate Learning secures funding to build a Care Skills Training Centre at Bracknell and Wokingham College

Details
Hits: 125
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Activate Learning (@Activate_Learn) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded funding from Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (@TVBLEP) to build a Care Skills Training Centre at Bracknell and Wokingham College.

Designed in partnership with Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, Health Education England and Skills for Care, the industry-standard facilities will be used by students studying health and social care, Access to HE healthcare and public services pathways at the Church Road campus. Nursing professionals from Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust will also use the facilities as part of their training.

The facility will provide students with opportunities to practise and refine the skills they need to make them ready for life in the workplace, within an immersive learning environment designed to simulate those they would encounter on a hospital ward or care setting.

Activate Learning has been awarded around £600,000 by Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership through Government’s Getting Building Fund. The facility should open in Autumn 2021.

Peter Reynolds, Director of Career Pathways within Activate Learning’s Academic and Professional Studies faculty said:

“We are really excited that we are able to work with our employer partners to create this new learning environment which will provide enhanced learning experiences for students and nurses. This facility will also enable us to increase to number of students training for roles in the health sector locally.

“The new state-of-the-art Care Skills Training Centre will enable our students at Bracknell and Wokingham College to take what they are learning within real-life care settings and develop their skills further.”

Katharine Horler, Chair of the Thames Valley Berkshire Skills Advisory Panel led by the Thames Valley Berkshire LEP added,

“The importance of key workers in the health and social care sectors has never been more apparent than during COVID-19 pandemic and with increasing numbers of people wanting to study healthcare related courses, this Centre will provide state-of-the-art training facilities both for the existing and next generation of key workers.

“It should undoubtedly boost skills in the area and beyond and transform the training of professionals in Berkshire and enable us to meet the increasing local demand within the health and social care workforce.”

Nicola Morgan, Learning & Development Manager at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said:

“Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust is excited to be working with Activate Learning, and we look forward to utilising a brand-new state of the art Care Skills Training Centre at Bracknell and Wokingham College.”

upGrad acquires Impartus to strengthen foothold in UK higher education
Sector News
@upGrad_edu commits Â£14.5m to the buyout and further investment as Im
Schools encouraged to celebrate the NHSâ€™s birthday on 5th July by holding an NHS Big Tea
Sector News
@NHSCharities Together, the national charity caring for the #NHS, is i
The Student Loans Company has been recognised at the National Centre for Diversity (NCD) FREDIE Awards
Sector News
The Student Loans Company (@SLCComms) has been recognised at the Natio

Pearly Thomas, Head of Clinical Education at Berkshire Healthcare said:

“We are very pleased to be a part of this exciting project. Having a state-of-the-art skills training centre in Bracknell will revolutionise teaching and learning of healthcare skills, for our young students who want to step into the NHS and the current clinical workforce in many innovative ways.” 

What does the new Care Skills Training Centre offer to learners?

The outstanding facilities within the Care Skills Training Centre will include: 

  • Simulated Hospital Ward
  • High Tech 360degree Immersive Environment
  • A flat for practising care in the home

The Simulated Hospital Ward, with its simulated mannequins, will mirror a real-life hospital ward, helping students to learn clinical and care skills in a safe but realistic way. The state-of-the-art facility will offer learners the opportunity to practice basic and advanced observational skills, first aid, emergency care, drug administration and wound dressing. Each of the beds will be monitored via plasma screens and have allocated IT diagnostic equipment to allow more advanced learners the opportunity to practice their skills independently.

The High Tech 360-degree Immersive Environment transforms an ordinary classroom into an exciting and engaging learning environment. Learners will be able to interact, collaborate and engage in complex situations. The facility allows teachers to connect with learners in a way that would not be possible through a traditional learning environment.

The flat will enable students studying our health and public services pathways to get an insight into what it is like to go to a patient’s house to care for them. It will also be used as a forensic scene by students studying the new Forensic Science Level 3 Extended Diploma.

You may also be interested in these articles:

upGrad acquires Impartus to strengthen foothold in UK higher education
Sector News
@upGrad_edu commits £14.5m to the buyout and further investment as Im
Schools encouraged to celebrate the NHS’s birthday on 5th July by holding an NHS Big Tea
Sector News
@NHSCharities Together, the national charity caring for the #NHS, is i
The Student Loans Company has been recognised at the National Centre for Diversity (NCD) FREDIE Awards
Sector News
The Student Loans Company (@SLCComms) has been recognised at the Natio
First for SERC - Academic Partner and Accredited Training Centre with E-Council
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is recruiting candidates for a
College continues to donate by the bagful
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) has continued its support of The L
Award-winning poet teams up with Edtech platform to diversify secondary school curriculum
Sector News
Degna Stone has curated a project to celebrate British and Irish autho
Rethinking Teacher Training in Further Education
Sector News
As colleges and training providers face the challenges of responding t
Leicester College staff go ‘back to school’ on major local construction project
Sector News
@LeicesterColl Will work with ENGIE (@ENGIEgroup) on University of Lei
Education Secretary: Letter to Children's Commissioner on online pornography
Sector News
The Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson and Culture Secretary @Oliver
Itchen College Student Elliot Broomfield Creates Autism Inspired Final Piece
Sector News
Itchen College (@ItchenCollege) student Elliot Broomfield has created
NATIONAL PARTNER PROGRAMME DRIVES QUALITY AT TRAINING PROVIDER
Sector News
A national apprenticeship and training provider is achieving new level
BMet IT student lands coveted place on innovative 5G workshop
Sector News
A BMet (@BMetC) college student has significantly boosted his mobile n

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5720)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page