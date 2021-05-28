 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Sales soar for firms in booming UK safety tech sector

Details
Hits: 124
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Tech

British tech companies dedicated to making the internet a safer place have seen revenues soar in the last year

  • Sector is a world leader with revenues up 40% and 500 new jobs
  • Companies are creating innovative new technologies to protect children online which will help prepare big tech platforms for UK’s Online Safety Bill
  • Organisations using safety tech include Chelsea FC which is combatting racist abuse online

With more people than ever before going online during the pandemic, new research published today shows the safety tech sector is one of the fastest growing parts of the UK’s tech industry, with a 40 per cent increase in revenues in the past year - reaching £314 million - and a 30 per cent increase in jobs, equating to more than 500 new roles.

More than half (58 per cent) of all safety tech jobs are based outside London, with high-performing hubs developing in tech savvy cities including Leeds, Cambridge and Edinburgh. The sector has seen overall growth of 43 per cent, with the number of safety tech companies surpassing 100.

The UK’s safety tech companies make up a quarter of the international market and their reach is global - more than half of UK safety tech companies export to international markets.

Safety tech companies provide products and services to create safer online experiences for people. This includes products such as AI programmes which can block illegal content, identify underage users, disrupt the spread of harmful disinformation and help moderators detect abuse.

Last year ministers committed to developing the safety tech sector and recently published the draft Online Safety Bill to give online companies a new legal duty of care to protect their users, particularly children, from harm. UK safety tech providers are delivering innovative products that can help companies meet their new duties under the Bill.

Digital Minister Caroline Dinenage said:

"The stellar growth we’ve seen shows how the UK is at the forefront of using technology to solve problems around how online companies protect their users.

"Through our groundbreaking new laws, and with our safety tech sector going from strength to strength, we are paving the way for people to have a better relationship with the online world."

The independent report, The UK Safety Tech Sector: 2021 Analysis, commissioned by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) highlights startups such as Checkstep which uses AI to tackle disinformation and improve content moderation and SafeToNet which detects and filters risks to users such as cyberbullying and grooming online in real time.

Chelsea Football Club has recently adopted UK firm Crisp’s technology to identify, report and remove hateful and discriminatory posts and is offering players support to identify and report abusive comments posted to their digital channels.

Many leading tech companies and global brands with large online communities, including the LEGO Group, Electronic Arts and Roblox, are using safety tech products to protect their users.

FIRST EMPOWERMENT SUMMIT FOR GIRLS 11-14 SET TO TAKE PLACE IN LONDON
Sector News
The UKâ€™s first empowerment development summit for girls aged 11-14 w
Award for student engineer building bridges with girls
Sector News
Elena Fillola Mayoral, aged 21, designed and delivered a workshop to m
Award-winning restaurant completes Â£30k facelift
Sector News
Loughborough Collegeâ€™s (@Lborocollege) Radmoor Restaurant has comple

Andy Burrows, NSPCC Head of Child Safety Online Policy said:

"This growth in the safety tech sector is a great opportunity for the UK to build a position as one of the leading centres of expertise on online harms, and in turn, to keep children safe from abuse.

"Safety tech is so exciting because it delivers innovative new solutions to online harms. It’s a crucial part of supporting companies large and small to meet their upcoming requirements under the Duty of Care regulatory regime."

Ian Stevenson, Chair of the Online Safety Technology Industry Association (OSTIA) and CEO of Cyan, added:

"The report highlights that the UK Safety Tech sector is thriving. As the threat grows, innovators and determined tech creators are finding new ways to support organisations in their efforts to better protect children online, identify abuse and flag harmful content. The UK is already well ahead in the global safety tech sector.

"At a time where the exponential growth of technology is seen as a problem, the UK safety tech sector provides solutions to limit online harm at pace and encourages more talented individuals to join the sector as they know that their work will effect change, benefiting and protecting countless people."

The sector saw the launch of the Online Safety Tech Industry Association (OSTIA) last year and of an innovation network designed to help companies share best practice. The UK also hosted Safety Tech 2021, a world-first Expo event to showcase how technology can be used to support safer online communities. In March 2021, G7 countries announced a commitment to supporting safety tech growth and innovation as part of the Internet Safety Principles.

The growth of the safety tech sector reflects the strength of the wider UK tech industry where startups grew tenfold between 2010 and 2020. Earlier this year, the government announced its Ten Tech priorities which include a focus on keeping the UK safe online, fueling an era of startups and unleashing the transformational power of tech and AI.

You may also be interested in these articles:

FIRST EMPOWERMENT SUMMIT FOR GIRLS 11-14 SET TO TAKE PLACE IN LONDON
Sector News
The UK’s first empowerment development summit for girls aged 11-14 w
Ability counts as Sutton college team score record five-year consecutive win
Sector News
Star football players at BMet’s Sutton Coldfield College (@BMetC), h
Leeds Trinity undergraduate wins 2021 Leeds Sports Award for Student Sport
Sector News
A Sports and Exercise Science undergraduate at Leeds Trinity Universit
Award for student engineer building bridges with girls
Sector News
Elena Fillola Mayoral, aged 21, designed and delivered a workshop to m
Award-winning restaurant completes £30k facelift
Sector News
Loughborough College’s (@Lborocollege) Radmoor Restaurant has comple
Cardiff and Vale College re-accredited for the matrix Standard
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) has been accredited to the matrix Sta
Greater Manchester Police donate 2,400 tablets to the Greater Manchester Tech Fund to support communities who face digital exclusion
Sector News
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has donated 2,400 tablets to the Great
NFTS Graduates Class of 2021 and Enjoys Successful Showcase Week
Sector News
The National Film and Television School (@NFTSFilmTV) Graduation Showc
Community Volunteers undertake virtual Crime Prevention workshop
Sector News
In support of Stronger North Stonehouse, part of the Home Office Safer
C-Learning Announce Keynote Speaker Amanda Timberg, Global Head of Apprenticeships at Google At Live Interactive Webinar
Sector News
Leading education technology specialists C-Learning (@C_learning_net)
Chris Millward to end fair access role in December
Sector News
Chris Millward’s four-year term of office as the first director for
Mentoring programme provides support to local Black A-Level students
Sector News
A new programme pairing Imperial student mentors with Black A-Level st

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Thomas Pearson
Thomas Pearson has published a new article: FIRST EMPOWERMENT SUMMIT FOR GIRLS 11-14 SET TO TAKE PLACE IN LONDON 20 minutes ago
BMet
BMet has published a new article: Ability counts as Sutton college team score record five-year consecutive win 2 hours 11 minutes ago
Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on Attention spans “simply not long enough” to handle longer classroom time 3 hours 18 minutes ago

Are there two streams of work for tutors and students - a 'catch up curriculum'
and the curriculum...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5728)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page