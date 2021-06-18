 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Work-based learning stars shine brightly at virtual awards ceremony

Details
Hits: 166
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Karen Richards from ACT in Cardiff, winner of the Work-based Learning Tutor of the Year award.

Stars of Wales’ work-based learning sector shone brightly last night (Thursday) as inspirational learners, successful employers and dedicated practitioners were recognised at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2021.

The prestigious annual awards ceremony, held virtually this year, showcased 35 finalists who have excelled on the Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship and Traineeship Programmes and gone the extra mile to achieve success during these unprecedented times.

The Apprenticeship Awards Cymru are jointly organised by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW), with Openreach, the UK’s digital network business and passionate supporter of apprenticeships, the headline sponsor.

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund. Welsh Government apprenticeship programmes have benefitted 101,590 people across Wales since May 2016.

Congratulating the winners, Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething, said: : “Our award winners have excelled via the Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship and Traineeship programmes and gone the extra mile to achieve success during unprecedented and extremely challenging times.

“This Welsh Government has ambitious recovery plans to ensure there is no lost generation as we rebuild a new version of Wales that becomes an engine for sustainable, inclusive growth. I believe apprenticeships will be vital as we emerge from the pandemic.

“That’s why the new Welsh Government has committed to creating a further 125,000 Apprenticeship places over the next five years. We are a small country, but we have big ambitions, and our aim is to create a culture in Wales where recruiting an apprentice becomes the norm for employers.”

Compact Orbital Gears from Rhayader, a leading name in specialist gear transmissions for more than 50 years, won the Small Employer of the Year Award, having reaped the benefits of using apprenticeships to develop a multi-skilled and flexible workforce.

A focus on growing its own pool of skilled engineers in Mid Wales is paying off for the company, which has 43 employees, when there is a UK shortage.

Compact Orbital Gears designs, manufactures and develops bespoke gear solutions for aerospace, automotive and clean energy customers.

The company has three apprentices and five other young employees working towards Further Education qualifications, delivered by Myrick Training and NPTC Newtown Campus.

William Davies, who saved his employer £20,000 a year by automating a product assembly system, was named Apprentice of the Year.

William, 20, from Llwydcoed, Aberdare, works for Kautex Textron CVS Ltd in Hengoed, also commissioned a new Rapid Prototyping 3D printer to assist in autonomous vehicle systems development, implemented Health and Safety and productivity improvements and managed a project to renovate and ensure a canteen is Covid-secure.

College Eco Committee Tackles Littering with Babbling Bins
Sector News
An innovative project by South Eastern Regional Collegeâ€™s (@S_ERC) E
Level 8 Apprenticeship in Scotland to include APMâ€™s Project Management Qualification
Sector News
Association for Project Management (@APMProjectMgmt), the chartered bo
Innovative Alliance appoint Simon Conington as Board Chair
Sector News
Adult Education and Training provider, Innovative Alliance (IA) has re

He achieved an Apprenticeship in Engineering Manufacture (Engineering Technical Support) six months ahead of schedule at Coleg y Cymoedd where he attained two awards. He is now working towards a Level 4 HNC in Mechanical Engineering at Bridgend College.

Karen Richards from ACT in  Cardiff, whose Accountancy Apprentices have achieved a pass rate of 86% - well above the national average - won the Work-based Learning Tutor of the Year.

Karen, 54, from Blackwood, uses her experience to teach Advanced Diploma and Professional Diplomas in Accounting in an engaging and fun way. In addition to teaching her own Level 4 learners at ACT, she also provides coaching support to other learning providers when their learners are struggling.

Jessica Apps and Thibaud Gailliard, winners of the Traineeship Learner of the Year for Engagement and Level 1 respectively, both had inspiring stories to tell.

Jessica, 19, moved from Botswana to begin a new life in Blaenavon with her mum and younger sister in November 2019. Now she is described as a “superb role model” and is setting her sights on a teaching career.

A Traineeship Creative Engagement Programme with Sgiliau Cyf developed Jessica’s passion for photography and creative writing. She is now studying ‘A’ levels at Coleg Gwent with the ultimate goal of becoming a teacher.

Thibaud, 21, from Ebbw Vale, could speak little English and had no formal qualifications or previous work experience when he arrived in Wales as a shy 16-year-old, following the loss of his mother to cancer.

Now Thibaud is fluent in English and his learning journey was described as “incredible”. He achieved a Traineeship Engagement Programme in Creative Media and a Foundation Apprenticeship in IT delivered by Risca-based training provider Sgiliau Cyf who now employ him as lead administrator

Aspire Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil collected the Large Employer of the Year Award for its Shared Apprenticeship Programme, which has plugged a manufacturing skills gap whilst tackling high unemployment across two local authorities.

The programme benefits companies who share learners to achieve units towards their apprenticeship. Aspire is now working with both Coleg y Cymoedd, who link with Coleg Gwent and Coleg Merthyr Tydfil to foster the next generation of skilled workers through apprenticeships.

Named Medium Employer of the Year, Convey Law from Newport is targeting 50% growth in 2021 fuelled by an innovative in-house Apprenticeship Programme for conveyancers that managing director, Lloyd Davies, describes as “life-changing”.

Through a funding partnership with Cardiff and Vale College, the company created The Conveyancing Academy in 2014 which has increased conveyancers from 25 in 2019 to 55 in 2020. Apprentices doubled from 15 to 30 in a year.

Versatility has been the key to the success of Macro Employer of the Year Award winner Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s Apprenticeship Programme, which has thrived despite the global pandemic.

The council’s 80 apprentices were set up at home while virtual learning and extensions to courses and deadlines were implemented. Apprentices have been deployed to support essential community services, have worked with the NHS on coronavirus shielding data and have distributed food parcels.

After working within the performing arts sector for several years in London, Higher Apprentice of the Year Award winner Natalie Morgan, 33, from Penarth, returned to Wales and secured a job with Welsh Gymnastics.

She completed a Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) in Leadership and Management with Cardiff-based Portal Training and has now progressed to Level 5.

Using the skills she learnt during her apprenticeship, Natalie led a successful outreach project which engaged young girls and women from the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic community in gymnastics. Launched with 11 girls, the Cardiff club grew to more than 130 in just 18 months.

A willingness to keep learning new skills and take on more responsibility in challenging circumstances has helped Foundation Apprentice of the Year Bethany Mason to develop into an excellent bereavement services officer.

Since joining Rhondda Cynon Taf Council as a shy apprentice data entry clerk in 2016, Bethany, 21, from Llantrisant, has risen to a series of difficult challenges, making a huge difference to the staff of Glyntaff Crematorium at Glyntaff, Pontypridd and the grieving families they work with.

Committed to personal development, she has achieved a Foundation Apprenticeship and is now close to completing an NVQ level 3 in Business Administration, both delivered by Coleg y Cymoedd.

Tomorrow’s Talent Award winner Sophie Williams was aiming for a teaching career until she witnessed the beneficial impact that fostering has on the lives of children and their biological parents, who are given a chance to get their lives back on track.

After experiencing fostering first hand when her mum, Lesley, became a foster parent, Sophie decided to strive to become a qualified social worker.

Having completed an Apprenticeship in Business Administration with Fostering RCT, Sophie, 24, from Hirwaun, has recently been promoted to regional recruitment officer, aiming for a Master’s Degree in Social Work in the future. Her apprenticeship provider was Coleg y Cymoedd.

Work-based Assessor of the Year, Matt Redd, 41, from Cardiff, has more than 20 years of experience working at the cutting edge of the creative industry.

This experience has given Matt Redd great insight into the training needs of those starting out in the business. As a writer and producer for both film and TV, Matt is a freelance trainer on Level 3 Apprenticeships in Creative and Digital media for Cardiff-based training provider Sgil Cymru.

Matt, who runs his own production company, Standoff Pictures Ltd, said: “Apprenticeships are a platform for talent to start out in a challenging and sometimes cut-throat industry.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Exceptional voluntary service improving access to digital education: 179th Commonwealth Points of Light recipients from Ghana
Sector News
Her Majesty the Queen recognises Ghanaian volunteers with Commonwealth
College Eco Committee Tackles Littering with Babbling Bins
Sector News
An innovative project by South Eastern Regional College’s (@S_ERC) E
Level 8 Apprenticeship in Scotland to include APM’s Project Management Qualification
Sector News
Association for Project Management (@APMProjectMgmt), the chartered bo
Innovative Alliance appoint Simon Conington as Board Chair
Sector News
Adult Education and Training provider, Innovative Alliance (IA) has re
Manchester Metropolitan University chooses Sage as learning partner for next generation of accountants
Sector News
Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today
New £9.5 million FE Professional Development Grants pilot launches today
Sector News
More support for further education teachers to develop and unlock pote
UK Employers Spend up to £1000 on Upskilling Employees
Sector News
With research showing 45% of companies around the world are planning t
BBC shines light on Newbury College Motor Vehicle student Tofe's plight
Sector News
@NewburyCollege Motor Vehicle student, Tofe Mohummed, has made the new
Manchester Metropolitan Uni chooses Sage portal for all accounting and finance students
Sector News
Manchester Metropolitan University chooses Sage as learning partner fo
New analysis shows big boost in numbers of women enrolling on AI and data science courses
Sector News
New findings from an external evaluation of artificial intelligence (#
New campaign asks families to nominate their school superheroes
Sector News
A national campaign by Scottish #fintech Miconex is asking families to
Innovative use of XR in Imperial College teaching profiled during Education Week
Sector News
#XR, or mixed reality, is a way of describing all technologies that br

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 42 minutes ago

RT @GCS_Training: ?? We’re super proud! Let’s hear it for #apprenticeships #AAC2021 @wynneevans @ApprenticeWales @Apprenticeships @GowerCo…
View Original Tweet

Axiom Dynamics
Axiom Dynamics 6 hours

axiomdynamics.co.uk/ways-to-become-qualified-in-ed…

Ways to Become Qualified in Education & Training, Assessor and/ or IQA Qualifications. - Axiom Dynamics

Every day at the Axiom Dynamics Training Academy, we receive enquiries about the various online formats for our delivery of Education & Training (AET), Assessor…

Axiom Dynamics
Axiom Dynamics has liked Axiom Dynamics's Profile 6 hours 32 minutes ago
avatar

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5793)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page