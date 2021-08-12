 
“Hard work, courage and determination to succeed” pay off for GCSE students at City of London Academy Highbury Grove

Following months of virtual and in-person classes during the COVID pandemic, students at City of London Academy Highbury Grove (@CoLA_HG) have been celebrating their GCSE results today.

The students achieved a 65% pass rate at grade 4 and above in English and Maths, and 47% at grade 5 and above.

Some of the highest performing students include:

Eduardo Oakey- Ten grade 9s

Michael Smith- Eight grade 9s and one grade 7

Mohamed Omar- Six grade 9s and three grade 8s

Yusuf Mallek- Six grade 9s, one grade 8, two grade 7s

Rae Holzerlandt-Jones- Four grade 9s and five grade 8s

Anna Colenso- Three grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 6s

Esme Nunneley- Three grade 9s, five grade 8s and one grade 7

Dorothy Todd- Three grade 9s, five grade 8s and one grade 7

Lali John- Four grade 9s, one grade 8, three grade 7s and one grade 6

Principal of City of London Academy Highbury Grove, Aimee Lyall, said:

“Over this last academic year, staff and students at the City of London Academy Highbury Grove have demonstrated huge courage and determination in the face of extremely challenging circumstances.

“The closures of schools meant that we all had to find new ways of working and without the support, guidance, and sheer dedication of our pupils, teachers, and parents, an already testing situation would have been made even more difficult.

“I am proud of the way in which our students quickly adapted, and today is a reflection of their hard work, undimmed ambition, and determination to succeed.”

“I wish all our students the very best of luck in the next phase of their lives.”

Chair of the City of London Academies Trust Board, Tijs Broeke, said:

“The students at City of London Academy Highbury Grove should be delighted with their GCSE results today, not just because their hard work and determination has been reflected in their grades, but also for coping with the huge challenges presented by the COVID pandemic.

“My colleagues and I at the City of London Academies Trust Board send our warmest wishes and congratulations to the students, and our immense gratitude to the dedicated teaching staff.”

City of London Academy Highbury Grove is a member of theCity of London Academies Trust, which runs the City of London Corporation’s sponsored academies. The City of London Corporation sponsors 10 Academies across Hackney, Newham, Islington, and Southwark.

The City Corporation has been named twice by social mobility charity, Sutton Trust, as the UK’s best academy sponsor for empowering pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds to perform above the national average, and the leading academy sponsor for Progress 8 and Attainment 8, which track pupil progress and achievement.

