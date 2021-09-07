 
IET launches STEM Book Club: The IET Bookshelf

As part of the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (@TheIET) mission to inspire, inform and influence the global engineering community, it is launching The IET Bookshelf – a virtual STEM book club directing people to compelling and thought-provoking reads.

The IET Bookshelf will launch this month with a new author and book featuring every six weeks. Running as a YouTube series, the IET will be chatting to authors about their books with each episode ending with a live Q&A session with a virtual audience. The IET’s website will also have a dedicated area for the book club, with a list of recommended books and links to the YouTube episodes. 

The first author kicking off the series on 22 September at 5pm will be Futurist and Science lover, Brian David Johnson with his book The Future You: Break Through the Fear and Build the Life You Want. Brian has spent most of his life thinking about the future, what’s coming and how to make the future better, and this book gives readers the tools they need to envision and create the future they want.

Authors Femi Fadugba, Libby Jackson, Lewis Dartnell and Henrietta Heald will also be joining the series in the coming months to talk about their books.

IET President, Danielle George said:

“We’ve created lots of exciting new initiatives and activities for our 150th anniversary year and this book club is one of them.

“Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics are such fascinating subjects and there are a lot of great books around these topics that deserve recognition. Our IET Bookshelf is a great way of bringing people together through their love of reading and STEM!”

The IET is encouraging people to recommend books for the IET Bookshelf and to register online to watch the YouTube series.

To find out more about the IET Bookshelf, please visit: theiet.org/media/campaigns/the-iet-bookshelf/

