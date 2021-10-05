 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Foundation Degree in Sport has Ryan Sprinting Towards His Goals

Details
Hits: 79
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Having last studied at the college in 2012, Ryan McDermott from Dromore returned to SERC (@S_ERC) with a focus on developing his knowledge and qualifications to a Higher Education Level and enrolled on the Foundation Degree in Sport, Coaching and Fitness.

Ryan (29) came to SERC after his GCSE’s and studied Level 2 Sport (Exercise and Fitness) and Level 3 Sport (Development, Coaching and Fitness). He had thoughts about coming back and progressing his studies, so got in touch with his old lecturers, “After leaving SERC in 2012 I always stayed in contact with a couple of my tutors, so I decided to get in touch to get some information on the Foundation Degree course. After a good chat they sold it to me and thankfully they helped me to get enrolled.”

Ryan is now in the second year of his Foundation Degree, he spoke about his time at the college so far,

“I can honestly say that I had a fantastic year in the first year of my course, even though it was mostly delivered online due to Covid, I think the advancement in technology helped to make it an enjoyable experience”

“SERC Lisburn offers fantastic facilities, and I love being hands-on when it comes to sports coaching or other events in the hall. From 2009 to 2012, when I was a student, we had the opportunity to participate in a variety of sports at the sports hall, which was a lot of fun, so there is always something for everyone.”

Speaking about his return to education and advice he would give to anyone thinking about coming to SERC to study the Foundation Degree in Sport Ryan said, “Go for it! Time goes so quick and before I knew it, I was 28 with no plan. There’s nothing better than meeting new people, getting an education and before you know it the two years will be up and you’ll be ready to embark on a new journey, whether that’s at home or across the water, for me I hope to attend Ulster University to top up my degree in Sports Studies”

Ryan concluded by saying

“The Foundation Degree in Sport, Coaching, and Fitness is something I would strongly recommend. As I previously stated, SERC's facilities are outstanding, and the tutors are second to none. The course is a fantastic steppingstone, and if you study hard and follow the teachers' instructions, you'll breeze through it!”

2 million workers set to change job before Christmas, with cross-industry career moves set to increase
Sector News
New research from Totaljobs (@TotaljobsUK) reveals that over 2 million
Going to university? Hereâ€™s how to protect yourself from freshersâ€™ flu, Covid, and other illnesses
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/10/04/going-to-university-heres-
NEW Training Course for Employees and Managers Will Help Equalise Access to Mental Health Support
Sector News
UK healthcare provider, Vita Health Group (@vitahealthuk), has launche

You may also be interested in these articles:

2 million workers set to change job before Christmas, with cross-industry career moves set to increase
Sector News
New research from Totaljobs (@TotaljobsUK) reveals that over 2 million
Going to university? Here’s how to protect yourself from freshers’ flu, Covid, and other illnesses
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/10/04/going-to-university-heres-
NEW Training Course for Employees and Managers Will Help Equalise Access to Mental Health Support
Sector News
UK healthcare provider, Vita Health Group (@vitahealthuk), has launche
These are the best free mobile learning platforms for upgrading your skillset
Sector News
Revealed: These are the best free mobile learning platforms for upgrad
Green energy future at The Manchester College looks bright following solar work
Sector News
An electrical services firm has been awarded top marks by a north west
University of Exeter puts climate emergency, healthcare and social justice at heart of new ten year strategy
Sector News
The University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) has today launched a new ten y
Lauren and Siobhan share their Foundation Apprenticeship success stories
Sector News
Former Galashiels Academy (@Gala_Academy) pupils, Siobhan and Lauren C
Innovative tutors are through to Learning Technology Award finals
Sector News
April Inglis, Employability and Enterprise Tutor and Richard Carter, C
City & Guilds awarded new T-Level contracts in Agriculture, Environmental and Animal Care
Sector News
City & Guilds (@cityandguilds) awarded contracts to deliver two ne
Full steam ahead for the fourth wave of T Levels
Sector News
Contracts have been signed with leading awarding organisations for the
Disadvantaged children and young people set sail for bright new futures through UKSA’s long-term aspirational pathways into the maritime industry
Sector News
UKSA (@uksasailing) has launched a new video which highlights the rich
NCFE awarded three more T Levels as part of Department for Education Wave 4 tender process
Sector News
The providers chosen to develop eight new T Levels have been announced

Innovation in Assessment - #FutureOfAssessment Episode 1

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6140)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page