OFSTED ‘Good’ rating for Access Training once again

@accesstraining is pleased to announce that it has, for a third consecutive period, secured a ‘Good’ rating from OFSTED following a full inspection in January 2020

OFSTED’s full report, available here, particularly recognises Access’ performance in the following areas:

Development of a well-contextualised personal development programme including on topics that help keep learners safe, such as bullying and knife crime.

Addressing local skills gaps in areas such as health & social care and construction.

Tackling social disadvantage by reaching vulnerable young people through full-time programmes.

Developing effective links with employers with very clear communication channels.

Developing ambitious learning programmes that contain relevant practical aspects which apprentices can apply to their future work goals; whether that be healthcare apprentices confidently caring for patients on hospital bays or animal care students learning how to prevent the spread of disease when caring for animals.

Access’ diagnostic assessment rapidly identifies learning difficulties in order to accelerate special educational needs support. This means learners with autism spectrum disorder receive useful additional support travelling to and from Access, and during breaks. Learners suffering from anxiety receive support that helps them better attend and remain in class.

High achievement rates with most learners and apprentices remaining in their jobs, and some gaining immediate promotion.

Corrina Hembury, Managing Director of Access, comments,

“It’s the third consecutive occasion upon which OFSTED has rated us as ‘Good’. It follows an Excellence rating from the DfE’s FE Choices Employer Satisfaction survey which placed us in the top 5% of apprenticeship providers across England for client satisfaction.

We have nearly 600 apprenticeships on programme at the moment, and look forward to helping this cohort realise their work ambitions over the coming year.”

