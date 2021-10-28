 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Retrofit session ensures greener future for staff and students

Details
Hits: 98
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Borders college (@BordersCollege) staff, Colin Waddell, Mark Easson and Greg Steel recently took part in a ‘Train the Trainer’ session with Wetherby Insulation, to learn how to install the Wetherby External Wall Insulation (EWI) system.

This process is designed to update and upgrade existing properties, to increase the levels of insulation of the home to save energy, reduce heating bills, improve comfort and indoor air quality, and help us to meet our carbon emissions targets.

The aim of the session was for staff to learn about the system so that they can deliver training opportunities to the students, helping them develop the skills needed for a greener construction sector.

The session started with the team installing the base rails and fixing the insulation materials to the exterior wall jig. Corner beading and window trim details were installed, before mixing and applying the base coat. Plastering skills were being tested, but with the expert tuition from the Wetherby team and the staff soon got the hang of it.

Next, the team embedded the reinforcing mesh and all the stress panels and prepared for the topcoat. The correct thickness of topcoat was applied and smoothed out to the prescribed finish ready for the next stage, the dashing. This took some practice to get the correct flick, slap, fling, but the resulting finish was great.

Curriculum and Learning Manager for Sustainable Construction Greg Steel commented:

“Overall, this was a fantastic course. This will allow us to give students a hands-on training opportunity, to learn the skills of EWI, and to install the Wetherby insulation system. It will help them gain employment in the construction industry and in retrofit, a massive growth area that will stimulate the green recovery.”

New website designed by Wirral Met students launches this week
Sector News
A brand-new website, designed by students at Wirral Met College (@Wirr
Institute unveils plan for world class and unified skills system
Sector News
To compete and thrive on the world stage, the nation needs a high-skil
Everything you need to know about the new Multiply programme
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/10/27/everything-you-need-to-kno

You may also be interested in these articles:

New website designed by Wirral Met students launches this week
Sector News
A brand-new website, designed by students at Wirral Met College (@Wirr
BEIS in the Spending Review 2021
Sector News
A summary of policies from the Department for Business, Energy and Ind
Institute unveils plan for world class and unified skills system
Sector News
To compete and thrive on the world stage, the nation needs a high-skil
Everything you need to know about the new Multiply programme
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/10/27/everything-you-need-to-kno
All schools and colleges to receive extra funding for catch up
Sector News
Every school and college in England will have more money to support yo
Budget 2021: what does it mean for low-income families?
Sector News
New analysis by the independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation (@jrf_uk) r
Estonian EdTech startup Lingvist raises €5.1 million in funding
Sector News
The Estonia-based startup Lingvist, whose mission is to develop and sc
Star of Amazon Prime Video’s hit show Clarkson’s Farm visits Banbury and Bicester College
Sector News
Students at Activate Learning’s (@Activate_Learn) Banbury and Bicest
New UCL health-focused business school and Saudi business school unite to revolutionise global health
Sector News
The new UCL Global Business School for Health (@ucl_GBSH) has recently
UCL launch world’s first business school dedicated to health to address challenges in health sector
Sector News
With a vision to create a world-leading business school focused on hea
Top chef unites with former college to serve up new hospitality academy
Sector News
A TALENTED chef teamed-up with his former college to attract more appr
Imperial College Business School and Emeritus to launch Sustainability Leadership Executive Education Programme
Sector News
Imperial College Business School (@imperialcollege), in partnership wi

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6218)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page