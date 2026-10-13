6 in 10 leave school without enough information about their options as AAT urges Burnham to look beyond ‘hard hat’ careers

With new research from AAT (the Association of Accounting Technicians) showing that the majority of people leave school feeling they don’t have enough information on where they could go next, the organisation has today launched its ‘More than numbers’ campaign.

Aiming to encourage thousands of young people to explore a career pathway that could change their lives – including the nearly million not currently in education, employment or training[1] – the campaign will showcase how a rewarding career in business, accountancy and finance is open to all and does not require a university degree.

The campaign sees AAT offer every young person across the UK, access to a suite of practical, easy-to-use tools, designed to help them explore accountancy, business and finance careers. Available throughout October and November, these free resources include:

an interactive eLearning course to build core business skills.

a ‘skills passport’ to help users identify and apply their existing skills in the workplace.

an on-demand webinar covering how to take the first steps towards a career in finance.

The campaign will also spotlight AAT students, members and employers; showing that there are accessible, rewarding and valued routes into qualifications and jobs in accountancy, business and finance for people from all backgrounds.

Shining a light on where these pathways can take young people has never been more important as new AAT research finds that:

over two in five people (41%) have no idea that you can become an accountant without a university degree.

people did not feel like they got enough information about their post-school options with six in ten (59%) feeling only slightly or not very well informed.

over half (53%) regard university as very prestigious or respected, compared with 11% for apprenticeships. This is despite practical skills (35%) and work experience (32%) being three times more likely than a university degree (10%) to be seen as factors in career success.

AAT is also calling on the government to ensure its skills reforms make the full breadth of vocational pathways visible and accessible, with separate Public First analysis[2] finding that 19–24-year-olds in the AAT community earn, on average, 11% more than their peers nationally. This call follows the Prime Minister’s commitment over the summer to “value the hard hat as much as the graduation cap”, plans to introduce new vocational GCSEs and comes against the backdrop of Alan Milburn’s interim review, which found that current careers guidance lacked value, particularly for those exploring vocational pathways.

Sarah Beale, AAT Chief Executive, said: “Every day, I see how AAT opens up opportunities for people from every background. Yet our research shows the scale of the information gap facing young people as they make decisions about their future. Action is needed now to ensure young people are aware of all the pathways available that can help them achieve their ambitions.



Through our More than numbers campaign, we’re supercharging our efforts to help young people take their first step towards a diverse and welcoming sector at a time where youth unemployment rates are soaring. We urge the government to follow-through on its commitments and ensure people can see the full spectrum of vocational opportunities, including the many routes into a variety of jobs and careers that sit between the ‘hard hat’ and ‘graduation cap’.”

Marhaba Yasin, 21 from Stoke-on-Trent, is an Assistant Accountant who recently completed an AAT Level 4 qualification. She said: “No woman in my immediate family has ever gone to college or university, there was no direction at school and I felt lost. AAT was the stepping stone that started everything for me. It’s open to everyone – whether you are just starting out, looking for a mid-career boost or approaching retirement.”

Javin Ramkissoon, 23 from Luton, who recently completed a two-year apprenticeship with AAT. He said: ““AAT was the perfect choice for me. It gave me the opportunity to get a start in the accountancy world as a school-leaver, having no prior accounting background, nor any degree. Having the ability to do a 2-year Level 4 AAT apprenticeship also meant I could get a good feel for the industry and know whether this was the direction for me. My research showed that as well as being a recognised qualification which I could use and go on to do other things with, it also opened doors for further studies.“

Andrew Ranger MP said: “As someone who worked in accountancy and business for many years prior to becoming an MP, I know how important different pathways into those careers are. However, what is vital is understanding amongst young people, schools, colleges and those working in careers education. That’s what ‘More than numbers’ is spotlighting and it absolutely has my support.”

AAT currently supports more than 20,000 students in the UK aged 16-23. Its regulated qualifications, which lead to valued and trusted professional designations, require no prior qualifications or experience, providing an accessible route into business, accountancy and finance. AAT also connects young people with jobs, apprenticeships and practical careers advice. The organisation currently assesses over 80% of UK accounting apprenticeships, whilst its Careers and Apprenticeship hubs have attracted more than 120,000 users since launch. AAT also works with employers and training providers to give young people wider exposure to finance careers, including via its virtual work experience programme with Springpod. Since its launch in April 2025,over 8000 school students have enrolled in this programme.

[1] Young people not in education, employment or training (NEET), UK – Office for National Statistics

[2] Filling the gap Chapter 3 Accounting for Growth – a Public First report for AAT