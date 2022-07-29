Acorn Training becomes one of the first new large national training providers to receive ‘Good’ across all areas in first full Ofsted inspection

The national training provider receives ‘Good’ rating across all six inspection areas

Acorn Training becomes one of the largest new training providers to receive the overall ‘Good’ rating with 602 Apprentices and 229 Adult Learners at the time of inspection

Key observations highlighted Acorn Training’s ability including a notable dedication to the needs and wellbeing of its learners and apprentices, an investment in newly-recruited and existing staff and an impressive implementation of its curriculum

Today (Friday, 29th July 2022), Acorn Training is delighted to announce a ‘Good’ rating following their first full Ofsted inspection in June 2022. Ofsted awarded the national training provider a ‘good’ grading across all categories including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, adult learning programmes and apprenticeships.

Founded in 2008, Acorn Training delivers apprenticeships, adult learning, employability support, youth and justice services across England. With nine training centres and employing over 180 staff, the provider has achieved significant growth over the last 5 years.

At the time of inspection, Acorn Training were delivering training to 602 Apprentices and 229 Adult Learners across a variety of sectors including Early Years Childcare, Health & Social Care, Customer Service and many more. The report credits Acorn Training with quickly identifying and putting in place support for their learners through tailored curriculums and learning plans. This person-centred approach is reflected in comments further in the report highlighting the progression and development of learners to meet their next steps and goals.

Acorn Training are also praised by inspectors for creating a culture that cares and provides essential support for those with significant personal difficulties. This further supports the company’s award-winning championing of diversity and inclusion and ability to break down barriers to learning and employment.

It is also noted in the report how Acorn Training are regularly investing in the high-quality recruitment of new staff and continuously developing their existing staff to maintain high-levels of teaching and retention. The staff are further praised for their intention and implementation of the curriculums they teach; enabling learners to steadily build their knowledge, skills and behaviours.

Some of the key observations from the report include:

‘Staff take a keen interest in learners’ and apprentices’ progress and well-being. They quickly identify the support needs of learners and apprentices and put in place the appropriate support.’

‘Leaders and teachers have developed a culture that cares and provides essential support for those with significant personal difficulties and those learners are effectively supported’

‘Trainers and assessors hold teaching and assessor qualifications and have expert knowledge of their subject area. They attend professional development days where they refresh their subject knowledge.’

‘Leaders and trainers plan and teach the curriculum in a logical sequence. Apprentices and learners build their knowledge, skills, and behaviours incrementally.’

‘The large majority of trainers are skilful in their teaching, linking theory well to workplace practice. They use assessment well to check what learners and apprentices know and can do.’

‘The vast majority of apprentices achieve their qualifications and progress to their next steps. Most apprentices remain in full-time permanent employment, gain promotion or move on into higher level training. The majority of adult learners gain the skills, confidence and resilience to progress into jobs or towards employment.’

Acorn Training’s Founder and Managing Director, Gareth Saldanha-Fallows, comments on the rating:

“We are incredibly proud to receive a ‘Good’ rating across our provisions and showcase our passion for changing lives through learning. We have successfully grown our business over the past few years; enabling us to support hundreds of individuals on their learning journey with us.

The report is a credit to the hardworking team here at Acorn Training who are consistently putting learners at the heart of everything they do, developing an ambitious curriculum that meets local and national priorities whilst supporting the most disadvantaged within society.

We are also thrilled that the report identified our hard work in ensuring the needs and wellbeing of our learners are met; supporting them to progress and meet their life and work goals.”

