ACT celebrates Employer Pledge milestone with more than 100 businesses committed to tackling NEET crisis

Wales’ largest training provider, ACT, has celebrated a milestone in its Employer Pledge initiative, with 104 businesses now signed up to help young people access opportunities in the workplace.

Launched in autumn 2025, the Employer Pledge calls on businesses across South Wales to offer young learners work experience, placements or apprenticeships within their organisations. Since its launch, hundreds of learners have benefited from the opportunities created through the initiative.

To mark the milestone, ACT, that is part of the Cardiff and Vale College Group, hosted a special event at the Parkgate Hotel, bringing together businesses that have already signed the pledge and those interested in finding out more.

The lunchtime event began with introductions from ACT Managing Director Richard Spear and Head of Youth Engagement and Training Leon Patnett, who discussed the challenges facing young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) in Wales, particularly those in more deprived communities where opportunities can be difficult to find.

The pledge was established to help address this shortage of opportunities and strengthen the transition from education into the workplace.

ACT’s Jobs Growth Wales+ provision supports 16- to 19-year-olds to develop their skills and progress towards employment. Through the Employer Pledge, local businesses can play a key role in helping these learners gain practical experience and build their confidence.

Following the introductions, a panel hosted by Geraint Hardy featured three organisations that have signed the pledge. Representatives were Matt Davies of Alan Griffiths Construction, Paul Gwilym of Boomerang and Emily Meredith of Acorn by Synergie. Each shared their experiences of supporting young people and the benefits their organisations have seen.

The discussion highlighted how work placements can develop into longer-term opportunities when employers and training providers work together.

Emily Meredith shared the story of a learner who initially joined Acorn by Synergie for a three-month Jobs Growth Wales+ placement, working on artificial intelligence and automation projects. Although there was no permanent opportunity available when his placement ended, the business contacted ACT again when a suitable vacancy arose two months later.

The learner has since started an apprenticeship, where he is continuing to develop his technical skills.

“He’s a completely different person now from the young man who walked in on his first day,” Emily said.

She explained that the experience had benefited the business as well the learner, giving managers opportunities to develop their own skills while helping the team deliver projects more quickly.

Matt Davies shared a similar story about a learner who completed a three-month placement with Alan Griffiths Construction before progressing onto a Level 3 groundwork apprenticeship in September.

The construction and engineering company worked closely with ACT to introduce learners to the industry, as well as arrange site visits and help them understand the qualifications and requirements needed to work in the sector.

Matt said of the work placement experience: “If you pick the right person and you put a plan together then you’ll reap the rewards in exactly the same way as we are.”

He also highlighted the importance of recognising that not every young person has the same starting point or access to support and that providing an opportunity to someone who may not have had many in the past was incredibly rewarding.

For Paul Gwilym, whose organisation Boomerang offers practical assistance to those affected by poverty and homelessness, the pledge has helped two young people develop their confidence and workplace skills.

Paul explained that their pledge meant that they could “give people an opportunity and open a door.”

Alongside the personal impact on learners, the panel also highlighted the benefits their businesses have received, from developing future talent to strengthening their social value commitments.

Asked if they would do it again, all three panellists gave a resounding yes, emphasising that if anyone in the room was considering signing the pledge they should ‘just do it’.

As ACT celebrates more than 100 businesses committing to the initiative, it hopes to build on the momentum and positive experiences of those already signed up to encourage more organisations across South Wales to take the leap.

Transport for Wales (TFW) is among the latest organisations to sign ACT’s Employer Pledge. Tina Rees, Head of Recruitment & Early Talent at TFW, attended the event to show the organisation’s support for helping more young people gain valuable workplace experience.

Tina said: “Getting that first opportunity in the workplace can make a real difference to a young person.

“At TfW, we want to help young people see the different career paths open to them.

“We’re pleased to sign ACT’s Employer Pledge and support more young people across Wales to gain experience, build their confidence and take their first steps towards a rewarding career.”

Reflecting on the event, ACT’s Richard Spear said: “It was inspiring to hear more from the organisations who have signed the Employer Pledge and are continuing to reap the benefits of working with our learners.

“These employers are offering young people live-changing opportunities, and it is a privilege to work with them. As a training provider, we can’t tackle the NEETs crisis alone.

Collaboration with businesses will ensure the next generation of workers receive the support, experiences and skills they need to progress – and that really is key to tackling this emergency.”