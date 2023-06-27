Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

All ages welcome as Coventry College gears up for Summer Careers Fair

Coventry College June 27, 2023
0 Comments

A Coventry education institution will open its doors to the public as part of a free event to help people kickstart their careers

Coventry College will host its 2023 Summer Careers Fair on Wednesday, July 19, giving locals the chance to speak to some of the largest employers in Coventry and Warwickshire and get support with CV-writing and interview skills.

Running from 9.30am to 1pm on the college campus on Swanswell Street, the event is designed to help people of all ages find out about local job and career opportunities, training programmes and work placements, or simply provide inspiration over their next steps.

It will feature over 20 employers including Coventry City Council’s apprenticeship team, Severn Trent and the Armed Forces. In addition to Coventry College’s dedicated careers service and employer engagement teams, college partners from the National Careers Service and Coventry Job Centre Plus will be on hand to help existing students and the wider Coventry Warwickshire community reach their goals.

Exhibitors include: Anchor Care Group, Aspire2B Sport, Creative Flair Childcare, Derry Building Services, Gray Dawes Travel, Keller, Stellantis, West Midlands Police, The Prince’s Trust, South Warwickshire NHS Trust, Willmott Dixon, and more including the RAF, Army and Royal Navy.

Emma Ingram, Head of Employer Engagement at Coventry College, said:

“We are looking forward to the return of our Summer Careers Fair after such a successful event last year when it returned for the first time since the pandemic.

“We have brought together a huge array of employers from a variety of industries to help both our students and members of the public get the inside track on a host of exciting career opportunities in the local area.

“We hope to make a real difference to people in the area and help them put their best foot forward, and we can’t wait to see everybody on the day.” To register your interest and for more information visit Coventry College.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships
Coventry College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .