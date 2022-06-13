Apprentice Megan among double award winners for security specialists GMS Group

Leading security specialist GMS Group has won the top marketing and apprentice of the year awards from leading West Midlands news title Express & Star.

Following a successful period of continued growth, Tividale-based GMS picked up the Apprentice of the Year and Best Marketing Campaign prizes from the top West Midlands news brand at an awards ceremony at Wolverhampton Racecourse on Thursday (June 9).

GMS employee Megan Winup collected the award after being named as the best apprentice in the region for her positive impact on GMS since joining the company.

The Express & Star award was created to “acknowledge and celebrate an apprentice’s outstanding contributions to their workplace and exceptional progress in both their skills development and studies”.

Megan said: “I was delighted to win this award and would like to thank everyone at GMS for their support.

“It is a great honour to be recognised for my work by the Express & Star so I am grateful to all the senior management team and my colleagues for helping me in my career to date.”

GMS also took home the marketing campaign award for their Women In Security campaign, which was launched to encourage more female staff to join the sector.

With high profile coverage on the BBC TV news and support from Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street, as well as online and traditional marketing activity to drive engagement, GMS encouraged over 50 women to apply for new roles ahead of high profile projects going live including the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Commercial Director Lisa Nicholson said: “The Women In Security campaign was a true team effort for a cause we felt passionately about. We worked hard to present relatable, positive female role models and challenged the stereotypes of security work in order to get results.”

With its HQ in Oakham Rd, GMS employs 500 staff delivering security solutions across the UK for leading brands including Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin, CEMEX UK, Neovia, Kerry Foods and Avison Young.

CEO Neil Male said: “As a business with strong West Midlands roots which flies the flag for the region with national clients, it means a lot to be recognised by a leading brand such as the Express & Star. To win not one but two awards is a fantastic achievement. Congratulations to all the team for playing their part in our continued success.”

The awards success was the latest positive progress for GMS. Earlier this year the company was placed at number 44 on the 2021 Infologue list of top security firms, the first time it has made the well-read industry title’s Top 45 UK Companies in the Regulated Security Sector. The list, which is ranked based on regulated security revenue, includes companies operating across disciplines including guarding, cash and valuables transit, close protection, door supervision, public space surveillance (CCTV), security guarding and key holding.

With turnover increasing by 12.5% year on year to £14m despite the challenging Covid economic environment, GMS has grown from its roots as a local security company for the West Midlands to a national trusted partner working at a range of commercial and facilities managed sites across the UK.

The company’s recent highlights included forming a new partnership with leading storage company Citistore Ltd and growing revenues by forming fresh link-ups with market leading facilities management brands. GMS has also continued to offer innovative technology-based security solutions to meet changing market demands.

