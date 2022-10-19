Apprentices and graduates across the UK enrol on St. Modwen’s new Early Careers programme

St. Modwen, one of the UK’s leading housebuilders and logistics developers, has welcomed 20 new graduates and apprentices onto its Early Careers programme aimed at inspiring the next generation to discover a future career within real estate.

The new cohort is enrolled onto a structured two-year programme, where they will be undertaking six modules that are designed to build leadership skills and create high-performing teams, and are aligned with St. Modwen’s Responsible Business plan. The roles are split across the Homes and Logistics businesses, spanning marketing, quantity surveying, architecture, and site management.

The programme began this year with an immersive orientation course to set the graduates and apprentices up for success at the company and help those new to the world of work understand their roles and responsibilities. This included presentations from guest speakers from across the business, including St. Modwen’s CEO Sarwjit Sambhi, who offered insights from his own career. Sessions around effective time management and personal brand also took place alongside site visits where the new cohort could see the St. Modwen business in action.

Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO of St. Modwen, comments:

“It is vital that construction companies continue to work hard to attract the next generation of talent to our industry and provide a clear overview of the different opportunities available within real estate. This is something we at St. Modwen are extremely passionate about and so are very pleased to welcome our latest graduates and apprentices onto our Early Careers programme.

“Their experience on the programme will build their knowledge in several key areas including emotional intelligence, effective communication and the leadership mindset, and will bring learning to life through immersive experiential sessions and business and industry related group learning activities and visits.”

Rawa Serwan, Graduate – Development, Investment & Asset Management at St. Modwen Logistics, adds:

“Joining St. Modwen Logistics four weeks ago as a graduate, I have been warmly welcomed from colleagues across the business. The Early Careers Orientation Week, which brought together apprentices and graduates from across the business, was a great way of establishing this initial support network. The Early Careers programme to me is a fantastic way of developing myself not only professionally, but also personally over the course of the programme. This dedication by St. Modwen to unlock the potential of individuals to ensure they have the best start to their careers is what initially drew me to the programme.

“I have been involved in exciting projects from day one. The rotational logistics graduate programme I am on is a great testament of this, with it being a one of a kind opportunity in the industry, to explore all areas of the business.”

Yana Mcauliffe, Technical Graduate at St. Modwen Homes, comments:

“When looking for jobs St. Modwen Homes stood out to me as there appeared to be an alignment with my own values. Every interaction with the company left me feeling secure in the knowledge that this company pushes the boundaries, creating modern, sustainable living environments.

“The programme has allowed me to share experiences with my peers, as all the cohort are experiencing similar progression paths. Being given lots of responsibility has allowed me to flourish, interacting with a variety of job roles and allowing a greater perspective on how the industry functions.”

During the Assessment Centres, which took place earlier this year, applicants participated in group and individual tasks that have one of the company’s Responsible Business values incorporated into it. This included diversity and inclusion and wellbeing and efforts around net carbon reduction and biodiversity.

Tasks included reviewing customer feedback, answering questions from a local planning office about one of St. Modwen’s developments and a group exercise based around the company’s Education and Future Skills ambitions.

Published in