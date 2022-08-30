Apprentices to serve up casual dining experience as restaurant reopens

Online bookings are now being taken for a historic Mid Wales market town restaurant, which is set to reopen with an exciting new dining experience on September 5, following refurbishment.

Whilst the restaurant at Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen, situated in Llanidloes town centre, has been closed for a month, the property’s seven en-suite bedrooms have still been busy welcoming guests this summer.

An experienced, new head chef, Paul Fox, has been appointed to lead a team of talented apprentices at the training restaurant with rooms, which is owned by Cambrian Training Company, Wales’ leading apprenticeship provider to the hospitality industry.

The restaurant has 50 covers, including four outdoor dining pods each with a table for six. To book a table go to www.trewythenhotel.wales/book-a-table .The restaurant will be open from Monday to Friday, 11.45am – 8.30pm, while the rooms will be rooms will be open seven days a week.

Paul, 60, who trained in the Army Catering Corps with Cambrian Training Company’s managing director Arwyn Watkins, is looking forward to working with apprentices to introduce a modern dining experience at Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen.

The new menu offering will be sharing platters and small and large plates to create a casual, relaxed dining experience to be shared with friends and family. Paul and his team will showcase quality, Welsh, seasonal produce.

Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen, which opened in May last year, will focus on developing apprentices to become the next generation of chefs and front of house staff for the hospitality industry.

“Our mission from the outset has been to establish a training restaurant with rooms to develop and nurture a team to showcase Welsh produce,” said Arwyn, who is president of the Culinary Association of Wales.

“We will be focussing not only on apprentices but also food and drink producers that we work with across Wales. We shall be trying, wherever possible, to use as much locally sourced produce as we can.

“We will also be open to apprentices from other businesses to spend a learning day at Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen because some apprentices don’t get the opportunity to cook at this level.

“Paul will be sharing his vast experience and knowledge, ranging from fine dining to contract catering and events, with apprentices to develop the head chefs of the future.

“The apprentices will not only learn how to cook but also develop their kitchen management skills. I am really positive and excited about the potential of this business.”

A conversation with Arwyn earlier this summer resulted in Paul being offered the job in Llanidloes. “I love the whole ethos of Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen being a place for young people to learn,” he said.

“It’s not about me; it’s about me coaching, mentoring and developing the apprentices. We are trying to create menus and recipes that all our apprentices can cook and we will be encouraging them to contribute their own ideas.

“We will be offering a very casual way of eating, not the formality of fine dining. It’s an exciting new adventure for all of us but the apprentices are up for it.

“Customers can look forward to young people from the town producing a modern dining experience for them using quality Welsh produce. The emphasis on Welsh produce and Welsh suppliers is everything that I believe in.”

Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen is keen to play its part in establishing Llanidloes, the first town on the River Severn, as a popular tourist destination, at the gateway to the Cambrian Mountains.

Picture caption:

Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen.

Published in