Apprenticeship Gala Lunch celebrates a year of success!

Supporters of the apprenticeships programme at Craven College(@cravencollege) were invited to our second Charity Gala Lunch on Monday 01 July at The Three Peaks Cafe.

The lunch is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the successes of our Hospitality Apprentices and gives them a chance to showcase their skills to their own employers, special guests, and College staff. We were delighted to be joined by the Mayor of Skipton Claire Nash alongside representatives from last year’s chosen charity and from the beneficiaries of this year’s event The Burnt Chef Project.

With a delightful menu over three courses, guests enjoyed a meal prepared and served by our very own apprentices. From conception to production, all planning was done by students over six weeks, with a rigorous testing process over the last two weeks. Apprentices had to plan according to budget and availability and chose the finest locally sourced ingredients.

There was a fabulous raffle on the day including amazing prizes including vouchers for The Devonshire Hotel, The Ilkley Cow, Herriots, 22 The Square, The Ling Bob, Canalside Cafe, Papa T’s Italian, The Style Academy, various bottles of wine and champagne and rather appropriately, a Burnt Chef knife Sharpener! We offer our sincere thanks to everyone who donated a prize. All proceeds from the lunch and raffle are being donated to The Burnt Chef Project.

This very worthwhile project supports chefs throughout the UK battle with the stigma of mental health within the hospitality and leisure industry. The Burnt Chef project provides education, support, and resources to create a healthier and more sustainable working environment for those currently in the industry and those hoping to join the hospitality industry in the future. We are delighted to confirm we raised an amazing £1500, with a contribution from Craven College for this worthy cause.

Louise Jackson from The Burnt Chef Project said, “It was really lovely seeing the community come together to support their apprentices and to raise money and awareness for The Burnt Chef Project.”

Ann Lloyd, Apprenticeship Coordinator for Hospitality said “the lunch was a huge success. All our apprentices worked together really well, which is difficult for a team who has never worked in the same kitchen together! A huge thank you to all staff, supporters, our guests, and everyone who donated a prize to our raffle.”