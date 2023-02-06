Apprenticeships and FE learning top priority for Cheshire animal skills organisation

It’s National Apprenticeship Week, and iPET Network is continuing in its commitment to supporting apprentices by offering high quality end point assessments.

In 2022 the Ofqual regulated awarding organisation celebrated becoming an End Point Assessment Organisation for five animal care apprenticeships.

The apprenticeship standards, Animal Care and Welfare Assistant, Dog Groomer, Equine Groom and Senior Equine Groom, Keeper and Aquarist can now be assessed by iPET Network.

This development marked a massive step for the emerging Awarding Organisation, which was also granted an expansion of scope by Ofqual to offer qualifications across the whole Animal and Veterinary Science Sector.

Using iPET Network for end point assessments helps providers be sure that their apprentices are being assessed by experts in the industries that they will soon be qualified to work in.

Unlike other awarding organisations, iPET Network is run by animal experts, and has a deep knowledge of the sectors that it creates qualifications in.

Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty, co-founders of iPET Network, said:

“As an organisation, iPET Network’s core priorities have always been to enhance our animal care industries with high quality training and qualifications, drive up standards and ensure that animal welfare is at the heart of all we do.

“All iPET Network assessors are experts in their field, and we are so proud of this fact, as it demonstrates a difference and competence, and a commitment to driving up standards of animal welfare in the UK.”

National Apprenticeship Week will be celebrated from 6th – 12th of February 2023. The theme for this year is ‘Skills for Life’.

National Apprenticeship Week brings together the entire apprenticeship community to celebrate everything that is amazing about apprenticeships.

