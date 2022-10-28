Award finalist Victoria on a mission to raise childcare standards

More than 20 years’ experience working in the childcare sector is being put to good use by Victoria Morris who now works as an assessor for training provider Educ8 Training.

Victoria, 52 who lives near Caerphilly, uses her knowledge and skills to support apprentices, employers and her colleagues, and is passionate about raising childcare standards.

She has worked in childcare settings ranging from primary schools to private day care and after school clubs, holding senior leader roles and managing a team of staff. Prior to childcare, she was a hairdresser for 15 years.

Joining Educ8 Training nearly two years ago, Victoria qualified as an assessor and has achieved a Higher Apprenticeships (Level 5) in Childcare and an Apprenticeship in Playwork. She now delivers these apprenticeships from Levels 2 to 5 and has been praised for the “exceptional and inspiring standard” of her work.

In recognition of her work, Victoria has been shortlisted for the Work-based Learning Practitioner of the Year Award at the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2022. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on November 10.

The awards highlight the outstanding achievements, during unprecedented times, of employers, apprentices and work-based learning practitioners.

Highlight of the year for apprentices, employers and work-based learning providers and practitioners, the awards are organised by the Welsh Government and supported by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW). Headline sponsor for the third year is Openreach.

With support from Educ8 Training’s digital literacy assessors and independent courses, Victoria upgraded her digital skills which enabled her to create guide booklets to help learners adapt to online learning sessions during the pandemic.

She is passionate about equality, diversity and inclusion which are embedded in her learning plans and constantly updates her knowledge of new assessment strategies and qualifications which she shares with colleagues.

“Victoria’s strongest asset is the ability to identify her learners’ individual needs and tailor delivery to meet their preferred learning style to overcome personal learning barriers or additional learning needs (ALN),” said Emma McCutcheon, Educ8 Training’s quality manager.

“She recognises that some of her learners, particularly those with ALN, learn best through listening and watching rather than reading. Victoria’s resources are shared as best practice with the childcare assessing team.”

Emma praises Victoria’s ability to re-engage learners and employers who have lost interest in apprenticeships by revising learning plans.

“We are incredibly proud to have Victoria on our team,” added Emma. “The support and guidance she gives to her peers is ensuring we have a highly effective team of assessors providing the highest standards of teaching. She epitomises best practice in all areas of her work.

Victoria said: “My previous experience in the childcare sector is very useful in helping learners to link practice to theory and knowledge which is important as the new qualification is geared to upskilling the workforce.

“I have a variety of different learners and it’s nice to try to find a way of learning that works for them.”

Congratulating Victoria and all the other shortlisted finalists, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: “Apprenticeships make a huge contribution to our economy and will be crucial as Wales continues to bounce back from the pandemic.

“They can help futureproof, motivate and diversify a workforce, offering people the chance to gain high-quality vocational skills.

“As part of our Young Person’s Guarantee, the Welsh Government will be investing £366 million over the next three years to deliver 125,000 all-age apprenticeships across Wales during the current term of government.

“We want to increase opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to develop transferable skills in the workplace and improve their lives. The investment will also help tackle skills shortages and gaps in priority sectors critical to drive productivity and economic growth, supporting our net zero ambitions, the every-day foundational economy and public services.”

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund. For more information about recruiting an apprentice, visit: https://gov.wales/apprenticeships-genius-decision or call 03000 603000.

