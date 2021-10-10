Cart

From education to employment
Leading awarding organisation announces British Sign Language for beginners’ course

Signature October 11, 2021
Signature (@SignatureDeaf) the UK’s leading awarding organisation in deaf communication qualifications have today announced a new online course – British Sign Language (BSL) for beginners.

BSL for beginners is a comprehensive online course developed alongside language experts and Deaf teachers to provide communication skills and knowledge. Signature have drawn on 40 years of experience enabling hundreds of thousands of learners to complete a British Sign Language qualification.

The 2-hour immersive learning course introduces you to deaf people who share their personal experiences, and teach BSL through a range of informal clips, receptive practice, short quizzes, and vocabulary.

Lindsay Foster Executive Director at Signature said,

“BSL for beginners has been a really exciting development for us, working across our organisation and with experts to create something we are really proud of.

It’s important to us that anyone buying an online BSL course is getting the right information and that they have the confidence in what they are receiving.

After seeing several new online courses being created with incorrect signs or unqualified teachers, we, as the awarding organisation we felt it was responsibility place to create a cost-effective course that could be used by everyone from teachers and nurses to builders and bankers. Our course is delivered by Deaf teachers and native BSL users with many years’ experience of teaching BSL.

We want more people to gain an accredited BSL qualification, so we have designed this course to encourage everyone to start learning BSL and become confident signers with communication knowledge”.

The course will be hosted on the Signature Learning Hub, our dedicated platform for training and CPD and it will cost £9.99.

Signature

