Bakkavor Creates 86 New Apprenticeship Roles Nationwide for 2024

Bakkavor Group (@Bakkavor), the UK’s leading provider of fresh prepared food, today announces it will recruit 86 enthusiastic individuals to join its award-winning Apprenticeship Programme for 2024. From Scotland to Kent, the Midlands to the Southwest, the application process is now open nationwide – and successful candidates will start their career journey with Bakkavor in September 2024.

2024 represents a record apprenticeship intake for Bakkavor, with the number of roles up from 60 in 2022 and almost doubling since 2021 (44 roles). This expansion of the award-winning programme underscores Bakkavor’s commitment to investing in new talent, as well as the programme’s proven success in helping existing Bakkavor colleagues develop enriching long-term careers with the business – with many eventually taking on leadership roles.

The apprenticeship roles for 2024 span a wide range of specialist areas including; food technology, health and safety, supply chain management, operations, finance and business administration, with a record 26 roles specifically relating to engineering – a sign of the growing importance of technology and science in shaping the future of the food manufacturing sector.

The apprenticeship roles provide real responsibility from day one, enabling apprentices to contribute to key business activities and projects, whilst also allowing for time to study towards a nationally recognised qualification. There is also the opportunity to develop valuable life skills through involvement in local community and charity initiatives and visiting schools as Apprentice Ambassadors.

Bakkavor’s Apprenticeship Programme is recognised as best in class, named TheJobCrowd’s Top Company for Apprentices to work for in Consumer Goods and FMCG for the past three years.

Locations where Bakkavor is bringing in apprentices

Lincolnshire – 39 (Spalding 17, Bourne 10, Boston 4, Holbeach 4, Sutton Bridge 2, Barton 2)

London – 15 (Abbeydale 3, Cumberland 4, Harrow 3 Elveden 4, Premier Park 1)

Scotland – 12 (all at Bo’ness)

Northwest – 7 (Crewe 2, Nantwich 5)

Kent – 6 (all at Tilmanstone, Deal)

Nottinghamshire – 4 (all at Newark)

Somerset – 3 (Highbridge 1, Devizes 2)

Bakkavor has been running its well-regarded Apprenticeship Programme for 11 years and offers two levels of apprenticeship that are designed to combine employment, on-the job learning and work-based training.

The Advanced Apprenticeship runs for two years and is aimed at school leavers, typically those that have completed GCSEs or A/ AS Levels and are starting in a new career. As an exception, Bakkavor’s Advanced Engineering Apprenticeships run for four years.

The Higher Apprenticeship runs for two years.

Donna-Maria Lee, Chief People Officer at Bakkavor, said:

“As the UK’s leading provider of fresh prepared food, we aim to attract and develop the best talent in our sector and our Apprenticeship Programme offers a broad range of opportunities for people interested in starting a career in a fast-moving and dynamic business.

“Over the last decade, many of our apprentices have gone on to have varied and interesting long-term careers with us. As a community-based business, we are extending apprenticeship opportunities across our sites, allowing us to create career opportunities for people in many key regions around the UK. This year will be our biggest apprenticeship programme in a decade; we have seen its value to our business, and we are delighted to create further opportunities for people in the communities in which we operate.”

Applications for Bakkavor’s 2024 Apprenticeships open on 5 February 2024. For more information, please visit Bakkavor Apprenticeships.

Case Studies:

” I completed the Engineering Apprenticeship because I discovered a passion for engineering. I am now fully qualified and work as an Engineering Section Leader.”

Kayleigh Latraille, former Engineering Apprentice

“I chose a Technical Apprenticeship because I could see the benefits of going straight into paid employment, whilst training, with all the experience that it brings. I’ve recently been promoted to a Process Technologist since completing the programme”.

Macy Tello-Espinosa, former Technical Apprentice

Published in