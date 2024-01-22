BDO opens applications for 2024 apprenticeship scheme as it continues to grow its early in career programmes 

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP has opened its applications for more than 130 apprentices across its UK offices.

Applications for the apprenticeship programme, which is designed for students who have completed their A-level studies (or equivalent), are now open until 24 March 2024. Successful candidates will start at BDO in September 2024.

September will also see the firm welcome more than 650 people to its graduate trainee programme and more than 112 industrial placement students, who spend a year working at BDO in between their second and third year of university.

As part of its commitment to increasing access to accountancy, BDO is also hiring for its summer work experience and insight programmes.

Now in its third year, ‘Explore BDO’ is a three-day insight programme aimed at improving social mobility and access to accountancy for those from less privileged backgrounds. The programme is open to students in years 11-13 who meet the lower socio-economic criteria and are looking to get a taste of what the world of accountancy might look like.

The firm is also recruiting for its annual Black Heritage programme, aimed at first year university students. Both programmes are open to candidates from across the UK.

Paul Eagland, Managing Partner at BDO says,

“We are committed to attracting and developing the brightest talent and strive to make the accountancy profession more accessible for everyone, no matter what their background.

“As a growing firm and a large employer of 7,500 people across the UK, our role in progressing the next generation of professionals has never been more important. We know one size does not fit all, so we hope that by offering a number of entry routes, we are creating opportunities for a wider range of people.

“Having chosen not to go to university myself, I know firsthand the benefits an apprenticeship can bring and the lifelong skills you learn along the way. Programmes like Explore BDO, designed for those from less privileged backgrounds, have a huge role in improving social mobility both in our industry and across the UK, and I am proud to see BDO playing a part in this.”

Rachel Jackson, a tax trainee in BDO’s Leeds office, started her apprenticeship with BDO in 2022 after taking part in the Explore BDO programme.

“Explore BDO gave me an insight into what a career at BDO and in accountancy might be like, as well as giving me the opportunity to be fast tracked into applying for an apprenticeship at BDO,” says Rachel.

“Of course, for many, university is about more than just the qualification but for me an apprenticeship has meant gaining real experience of the working world as soon as I finished school, whilst also getting the chance to gain a respected professional qualification.

“Going down this route means I qualify as chartered tax adviser more quickly than if I had gone to university, without accumulating any student debt and giving me the chance to earn while I learn.

“Doing a programme like Explore BDO or an internship before applying for an apprenticeship is really useful. You get to know the firm and its people before deciding whether it is somewhere you think you’d enjoy working. I’d recommend it to anyone considering a career in professional services.”

