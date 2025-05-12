Big Wins for Bradford College at West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards

Bradford College scooped a trophies haul at the 2025 West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford.



The event saw three apprentices win their categories and another receive highly commended, alongside a Mentor of the Year award for an employer partner.



Now in its fourth year, the Awards celebrate excellence across 14 categories, from engineering and construction to digital and healthcare. Bradford College’s impressive wins highlight its commitment to equipping apprentices with real-world skills through strong partnerships with employers.

2025 Bradford College Award Winners:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Ellie Brown, Kids Planet (Winner)

Ellie Brown, Kids Planet (Winner) Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year: Janka Brabcova, Bradford District Credit Union (Winner)

Janka Brabcova, Bradford District Credit Union (Winner) Construction Apprentice of the Year: Ahmed Shakir, Abrahams & Carlisle Ltd (Winner)

Ahmed Shakir, Abrahams & Carlisle Ltd (Winner) Mentor of the Year: Ian Brewer, Bradford District Credit Union (Winner)

Ian Brewer, Bradford District Credit Union (Winner) Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year: Jane Marshall, Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (Highly Commended)

Ellie Brown’s determination and passion for Early Years learning, first recognised when she secured her placement at Kids Planet, earned her the Intermediate Apprentice title. From overcoming varying hurdles to delivering outstanding care and support, Ellie exemplifies how apprenticeships can transform lives

At Bradford District Credit Union, Janka Brabcova, has been instrumental in digital projects that enhance member services. Her creativity, technical expertise, and commitment to continuous improvement saw her named Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year.

Ahmed Shakir, who recently made headlines by being shortlisted for Squad UK and WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, claimed the Construction Apprentice award. His growing list of accolades and brilliant work at Abrahams & Carlisle set him apart—once again proving his skill and dedication in a competitive field.

Ian Brewer, EDI Community Development Lead at Bradford District Credit Union, took Mentor of the Year. Ian’s unwavering support, strategic guidance, and hands-on coaching have helped shape dozens of successful apprentices. This highlights the vital role employers play in nurturing the next generation of talent.

Jane Marshall received a Highly Commended mention in Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year. Having changed careers in her late 40s, completed her Level 3 Healthcare Support Worker Apprenticeship in just 13 months with distinction, and moved on to a Nursing Associate programme, Jane’s journey is a powerful testament to perseverance.

Congratulations go to the other Bradford College finalists:



Sheldon Fieldhouse led energy-saving LED lighting upgrades across Bradford College campus, demonstrating technical innovation and sustainability.



P Waddington & Co LLP has demonstrated strong commitment to supporting apprentices with structured learning time.



Layla Sunter has shown remarkable resilience and customer-service excellence at Eccleshill Dental Practice, winning praise for her professionalism and positive attitude.



And Sam Foulds impressed with his work at Klinger UK which saw him support the team that created the largest-ever Sentry gasket for use under the sea.

Each finalist embodies the dedication, skill, and passion that make Bradford College apprenticeships exceptional.