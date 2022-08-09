Birmingham MP Gary Sambrook visits local engineering firm adi Group

Local MP Gary Sambrook was invited to attend multi-disciplined engineering business adi Group‘s Kings Norton Head Office on Monday 8 August, to learn about the firm and its apprenticeship training programme, as well as to visit the premises’ workshop spaces and design areas.

Welcoming Gary were key members of the board at adi, including Chief Operating Officer Paul Smith, and Group Strategic Account Director James Sopwith, as well as a group of adi Group’s talented apprentices.

The MP was keen to see a representative example of a domestic engineering and manufacturing firm and discuss the status of engineering in the UK, the STEM skills gap, apprenticeships and graduate opportunities.

Being the chairman of The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Trade & Investment, Gary is passionate about supporting UK manufacturers and finding out more about the work they do and its impact on the nation, and the visit was instrumental in providing the MP with a big-picture view of adi Group’s values and contributions.

Gary said of what he heard and saw;

“It is clear that adi is leading the way in both developing the next generation of engineering talent and flying the flag for engineering in a wider context, showcasing the positive impact engineering has on the world and quite literally, engineering a better future.”

Recently, Group Strategic Account Director James Sopwith has also become an advisory board member for Make UK, an organisation that provides engineering and manufacturing businesses with guidance, advice and support in a variety of areas including health and safety, climate and environment, information and research, helping them to meet their objectives and goals.

Also in attendance was Chris Corkan, Regional Membership Manager (Midlands and East) of Make UK. And as the two companies are currently working together on an exciting new apprenticeship-focused project, the visit was the perfect opportunity for Make UK to gain a deeper understanding of adi’s values and culture.

After an initial meet and greet between Gary, Paul and James, the visit involved a presentation and discussion about the business, at which point the group was joined by Mike Slattery, Managing Director of adi’s subdivision adi Climate Systems and Roy Cumberworth, Group QHSE and IT Director.

Paul Smith, COO said,

“It is excellent to have high-profile individuals such as Gary spend time with us and understand the nature and extent of the work we do. Championing the engineering industries and professions within the corridors of power can be such a force for good and help us all build a better future, today.”

The rest of the visit included a site tour, which allowed the guests to see the workshop spaces and design areas as well as giving them the opportunity to meet some of adi’s apprentices and fully discuss the apprenticeship and training opportunities provided by adi Group.

As a socially responsible business dedicated to engineering a better future, closing the STEM skills gap is one of the engineering firm’s priorities, actively encouraging young men and women to consider a career in engineering and onboarding a number of young apprentices through its apprenticeship schemes.

Paramount to that end is adi’s pre-apprenticeship scheme, an EAL accredited programme that allows young students to learn about the engineering profession, giving them the valuable opportunity to get a taste of the world of work.

The programme seeks to promote greater accessibility to the engineering profession to individuals who typically have limited opportunities to enter the field, as well as re-educate young people who may have misconceptions or doubts regarding commencing a career in the engineering field.

Since its inception, the business has endeavoured to build a better future, and this largely revolves around creating real opportunities for individuals, operating in a socially responsible way and doing more to truly make an impact.

