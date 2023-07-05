Bradford College to Light Up Blue for NHS 75th Birthday

On Wednesday 5th July 2023, Bradford College will join in the events and activities taking place nationwide to celebrate 75 years of the National Health Service (NHS). They will pay tribute to the NHS milestone by illuminating the David Hockney Building blue and showcasing all their health-related training as part of the birthday celebrations.



Treating over a million people a day in England, the NHS was founded in 1948 and the first universal health system to be available to all and free at the point of delivery. It is also the biggest employer in Europe with 1.3 million staff, generating enormous demand for training and skills.



Today, Bradford College delivers 15 full, part, time and distance learning courses that take students from across the UK directly into a range of NHS careers. Roles include adult, child and mental health nurses, pharmacy technicians, dentists, radiologists, ophthalmic dispensing technicians, midwives, and senior frontline care workers.



Over 600 students enrol onto these courses every year, from entry-level programmes to postgraduate degrees. The College works with Bradford Royal Infirmary, Bradford District Teaching Hospitals, NHS England, Health Education England, Pinderfields Hospital and Airedale NHS Trust.



Asa Gordon, Vice Principal, Curriculum at Bradford College said:



“We’re delighted to join in the national celebrations as a chance for our award-winning teaching teams to talk about the work that goes on behind the scenes in preparing a fit-for-purpose NHS workforce of the future. Our courses are delivered by experienced professionals, some of whom trained at Bradford College at the start of their career, and have now returned to share their experience, knowledge and skills with our own students.”



Health and care courses at Bradford College continue to be recognised regionally and nationally. In May, the Bradford College Apprenticeship team won ‘Training Provider/Programme of the Year’ at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023, owing to a successful partnership with Bradford Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (BTHFT). Over 151 apprentices have been trained by the College across the Trust’s adult, maternity, and pediatric services.



Eighty students at Bradford College have also been involved in a unique pilot to learn more about the allied health professions that support patients in the NHS. Working with a panel of experts from Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Fast Track to T Level Health students took part in the first virtual ‘Aspiring Allies’ programme at the College.



Bradford Royal Infirmary is Bradford College’s official T Level Industry Placement Partner. This ensures that T Level in Healthcare Science students commencing in September can gain 315 work placement hours over two years to complete their qualification. BRI also supports Bradford College’s Project Search work experience programme for young adults aged 18-25 with a learning disability or autistic spectrum condition.



The College has delivered ophthalmic training for over 75 years. Courses are taught by a team with almost 80 years of combined academic experience and who are all qualified Dispensing Opticians. The College also runs the Northern Dental Education Centre (NORDEC) to train apprentice dental nurses and CPD courses for dental professionals all over the country. NORDEC has helped train more than 1,000 staff from the dental industry on short courses and over 300 dental-related apprenticeships.



The College is considering developing and hosting NHS specific careers event in 2024, and staff at the next open day and admissions will be available to talk about NHS professions. Visit the full tribute to the NHS on the Bradford College Website.

