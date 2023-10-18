BRAND & DIGITAL AGENCY ABSOLUTE INVESTS £500k IN NEW GRADUATE TRAINING SCHEME.

Bolton based Absolute Agency has a bold initiative that will kickstart creative and digital careers for young graduates and is now open for applications.

Ignite is agraduate trainee scheme with a significant investment of £500k over the next three years. Ignite gives young talent direct access to live client briefs and one to one guidance from senior agency mentors.

Six positions are available and applications for final-year students are now open for the following roles; Marketing Assistant, Account Executive, Junior Creative, Junior Developer(Front End), Junior Developer(Back End) and a Junior Content Creator.

The team will be closely guided and trained in a 12 month programme to help launch their agency careers. Whether they choose to go down a creative, marketing or development route, they will receive dedicated training and experience, while being paid, and this will stand them in great stead to move into the wider agency world of work or stay at Absolute Agency.

Junior designer, Leah commented:

“I’ve had such an amazing opportunity to learn from, and to be a part of, a strong and passionate team in an intense learning environment. Working at Absolute has given me a fantastic kick start in my design career. I am developing valuable skills and knowledge and have been given endless opportunities to interact with clients, working on live brand and campaign projects, and constantly growing as a designer.

“If you’re looking for a head start in your career in the creative industries, and want to learn to challenge the idea in every project, whilst pushing yourself against the boundaries, I would highly recommend doing so through Absolute Ignite. The team here is second to none and I’m delighted to continue working for them”

The Absolute team has worked on campaigns for Manchester City FC, Applethwaite Homes, Carrs Pasties, Edge Hill University and Newcastle and Staffordshire Colleges and more over the last 6 months. The new intake for Ignite will have opportunities to get involved in live campaign briefs at all stages.

Chris Hodgen, MD of Absolute Agency, said:

“Greater Manchester is the fastest growing tech hub in the UK and the largest outside of London. With this great opportunity also comes increasing challenges for recruitment with some graduates not considering an agency career. We want to ignite the careers of bright spark graduates and have created the programme to exactly do this. We have committed so much investment as we believe passionately in supporting the next generation and our training programme will hopefully help to retain digital and creative talent in the north west.”

All the Ignite team have one to one mentorship and work on live client projects as part of the paid 12 month development programme. Recruits will also gain confidence in presenting to clients, structured internal and external training, away days with the wider team, exposure to industry networks and industry insights. Working hands on in a busy agency atmosphere will get their agency careers off to a great start.

Applications are now open for 6 months, before a detailed interview process takes place between April and May to select the right candidates for the roles. Offers will then be sent out to the successful applicants from June 2024 before commencing the programme in August 2024 in line with completing final year studies.

Published in